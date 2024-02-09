Circleville agrees to pay $250,000 to truck driver who was mauled by police K-9 in July

Barricades are set up July 29 near the Circleville Police Department, where a protest was planned in reaction to Circleville police officer Ryan Speakman unleashing his K-9 on an unarmed Black truck driver July 4. The Circleville City Council approved a $250,000 settlement in the case this week.

Circleville City Council approved a settlement this week in last year's attack of a truck driver by a Circleville police K-9 and its handler, video of which made national headlines and calls for police reforms.

In a Feb. 6 city ordinance, the council agreed to pay $250,000 to Jaddarius Rose, the man Serge the police K-9 bit.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper tried pulling over Rose, a tractor trailer driver, July 4 for missing a mud flap. After failing to stop, out of fear that he would be shot, Rose led troopers on a lengthy multicounty chase, eventually ending in Circleville, where Speakman unleashed his dog. Rose was on his knees with his hands up at the time.

Officer Ryan Speakman, who was fired last year after the incident, will be paid $40,000 as part of the settlement. His union, the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, fought and eventually reversed his termination.

Speakman is scheduled to have a final arbitration hearing Feb. 21.

Neither attorneys for Rose nor Circleville officials immediately responded to interview requests by The Dispatch.

Attorney Ben Crump, a nationally recognized civil rights attorney, announced in July that he would represent Rose.

Speakman was initially fired for not meeting the "standards and expectations" for police officers, according to a city statement at the time.

