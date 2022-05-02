Circleville Juvenile Correctional school: 'The only difference is we’re inside a fence'

The bulletin board next to the metal detector near the entrance to Ralph C. Starkey High School reads “keep calm and plan your future."

The school library has hundreds of books, including the Harry Potter and Twilight book series.

Ralph C. Starkey High School is just like any other typical school — except it is surrounded by a 20-foot-high fence topped with barbed wire and is inside Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility.

"We are as close to a public school as we possibly can be,” said Starkey High School principal Roger Cade. "The only difference is we’re inside a fence.”

All youth prisoners who do not have a high school diploma are required to participate in the year-long educational program in the three Ohio Department of Youth Services (DYS) correctional facilities as part of the Buckeye United School District. In addition to Circleville, the other schools are located in the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility in Highland Hills, a village in Cuyahoga County, and Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon, Stark County.

DYS is the juvenile corrections system for Ohio and houses felony male and female offenders ages 10-21 who have been adjudicated and committed to incarceration by one of Ohio’s 88 county juvenile courts.

About 10% of the youths incarcerated with DYS are females, according to the DYS 2021 annual report. They are housed and educated at the Montgomery County Center for Adolescent Services in New Lebanon.

Buckeye United School District had 318 incarcerated male students as of April 7, and Ralph C. Starkey High School accounted for 143 students, as of April 7, said James Brady, Buckeye United superintendent.

“Our goal is that every youth will have the opportunity to achieve their potential while they are with us," Brady said.

Ralph C. Starkey High School

Music teacher Aaron Gilbert, far left, teaches incarcerated youths in a music class Tuesday in the Ralph C. Starkey High School located in the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility.

Ralph C. Starkey High School opened in October 1993 when the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility opened. The high school’s namesake was born in Circleville and played for the New York Giants in the 1950s. After Starkey's professional football career ended, he worked for more than 35 years at DYS. He died on Jan. 24, 2010, at the age of 78.

The school day for Starkey students goes from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with eight class periods and a lunch break.

Of the youth in Ohio's three male DYS facilities, 6% were incarcerated for homicide, 12% for sex offenses and 56% for felony crimes against a person, such as aggravated robbery, felonious assault and kidnapping, according to DYS's 2021 annual report.

“We try not to worry about where they came from or what they did,” Cade said. “Our job is to meet them where they are at and give them a future. We don’t care about the past, we want to get them somewhere down the road.”

The Ralph C. Starkey High School is located inside the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility and educates youth prisoners. It is one of three Ohio Department of Youth Services facilities with schools, all of which are part of the Buckeye United School District.

Starkey High has three wings — two academic and one career tech. The school offers different electives, including horticulture, music, visual arts and career-based intervention.

Construction will start early next year on a new $6.1 million career tech wing that will allow the school to add auto and construction trade courses like those offered at vocational technical schools.

Some of the incarcerated students end up graduating from. Starkey High, while others are released from the correctional facility and go back to school in their home school district.

"It’s something that can’t be taken away from them," Cade said. "Many of them are the first in their family to graduate from high school, so it’s a huge accomplishment for them.”

'School has been the enemy'

Incarcerated students do worksheets in a visual design class at the Ralph C. Starkey High School inside the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility.

Teaching incarcerated students has its own unique challenges.

Students are constantly coming and going, so two students may leave the facility in a week and two more students might come that same week.

The students are also at different grade levels, ages and abilities when they come to the facility. Though youths as young as 10 can be incarcerated there, the average age in the DYS facilities is 17, so they don’t have many middle schoolers in the schools, Brady said.

The Dispatch was not permitted to identify any of the students, but was able to talk with some teachers at Starkey.

A difficulty that Doug Stage, Starkey High's visual arts teacher, said he has encountered is not knowing where students are academically when they come to the high school.

“They have difficulty with reading," Stage said. "Some of them have difficulty with math. If you can’t read and spell, it’s a little tough to break into this field (visual arts), but with them wanting to learn and my guidance, we make it through and we make it work."

Some of the incarcerated students haven’t been in school for a year or two, if at all.

“Now that they are (in school) and incarcerated, the one really positive thing is they have an opportunity to obtain either their high school diploma or their GED," said Michele George, the career-based intervention teacher.

Other incarcerated students may not have been successful in school prior to coming to Circleville.

"School has been the enemy," Cade said. It is important, he said, for the youths "to see that we care about them, to see teachers build relationships with them, that they have an opportunity to grow."

Books inside the school library are resources for students as they prepare to apply for jobs.

If a student is having a bad day, it can be hard to tune that out in the classroom, causing them to lash out or struggle at focusing, said Aaron Gilbert, the school's music teacher.

“Being a youth that’s in here, that’s still kind of a culture shock to people," Gilbert said. "They wake up every day and it’s — I’m in prison, so that itself can be a struggle."

Second chances

An incarcerated student learns how to drive a forklift using a simulator with a virtual reality headset Tuesday at Ralph. C. Starkey High school in the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility.

Starkey High can offer the incarcerated students a second chance in life by teaching them new skills that they can employ when they are released and return to normal life.

The career-based intervention program teaches students a variety of skills that have real-life implications ranging from how to tie a tie, apply for a job, create a resume, open a bank account and find a place to live.

Students learn how to use Adobe Suite products, including InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator through visual arts instruction, and landscaping and how to operate a forklift through the horticulture program.

“I love Cinderella stories and second chances, so this is a really good environment to be able to have that opportunity to be able to do … the things we take for granted,” George said. “I’m passionate about helping those underdogs that otherwise would just kind of get left behind.”

Megan Henry is a Columbus Dispatch K-12 education reporter. Reach her at mhenry@dispatch.com or (614) 559-1758. Follow her on Twitter @megankhenry. Sign up for her education newsletter here.

