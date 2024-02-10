Circleville man dies after car crashes into tree, catches on fire

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after his car caught fire in a crash Thursday morning in Pickaway County.

The sheriff’s office said the crash occurred just before 12 p.m. on Darby Road in Circleville when a Chevrolet, driven by 40-year-old Bradley Winstead, went off the road. The vehicle hit a tree and bounced off it, stopping in the middle of the road engulfed in flames.

Medics arrived and pronounced Winstead dead at the scene at 12:07 p.m. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.

