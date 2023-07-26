Circleville officer fired. Rally planned following additional footage of police dog attack

A newly released video shows a Circleville police dog viciously mauling an unarmed Black man who had already surrendered to authorities following a high-speed vehicle chase.

The Circleville officer who unleashed his police dog on an unarmed truck driver has been fired, following additional details and video footage of the mauling incident.

A Circleville police news release stated in part that "Officer (Ryan) Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers. Officer Speakman has been terminated from the department, effective immediately."

The July 4 incident has received international attention, including reaction from Gov. Mike DeWine and the White House.

Saturday rally planned

Meanwhile, a rally is planned Saturday in Circleville, according to a Facebook page Dismantle Circleville Police.

The group, affiliated with Black Lives Matter, is demanding the resignations of top Circleville police officials, a reduction of departmental staffing and retirement of the dog, 'Serge,' to a canine rescue.

The Belgian Malinois was trained in Pennsylvania. When released by his handler, Speakman, the dog initially bolted for an officer, not the intended target, Jadarrius Rose, 23, of Memphis, Tenn., who had failed to stop for a vehicle inspection by a state trooper in Jackson County, leading authorities on a chase north into Ross and Pickaway counties and, eventually, Circleville, where "stop sticks" were deployed to deflate the rig's tires

Several officers and Speakman called Serge back and pointed at Rose, who by then was on his knees and holding his hands up. The dog finally grasped Rose's left arm and held on for at least 20 seconds before Speakman and another officer pried the dog's teeth from Rose who was screaming on his back.

Prior to the attack, Rose stood with his hands raised, refusing orders to approach the officers whose guns were pointed at him from behind his rig. One of the orders tells him "Come to me. We're not going to hurt you."

Speakman was placed on leave several days after the July 4 incident. Circleville police have declined to comment on the matter, citing the ongoing probe. The mayor, council members and law director have been unavailable for comment.

Circleville attorney Benjamin Partee is representing Rose, according to his office, which is declining comment.

Other Circleville police incidents

On Wednesday, a former Circleville police sergeant told The Dispatch that he and five other officers left the force within a three month span a year ago, citing misconduct, including illegal raids, racial profiling and harassment and retaliation against those who spoke out.

The sergeant, who did not want to be named, citing retaliation, is now working for another central Ohio department, said he was pushed into a urinal while using it by current police Chief Shawn Baer and another officer after the sergeant and others had objected to police practices.

Those who filed grievances faced other backlash, they say.

"It was met with "That doesn't happen. Don't bring it up," the former sergeant said. "It was never about the money. We left because of the retaliation against us based on our complaints against the administration."

As for the urinal incident, the former U.S. Marine said "It was the most vulnerable (incident) in my life. It wasn't done as a joke. And by two grown men with 40 years in law enforcement."

Calls to top police officials, city council members and Circleville law Director's office were not returned.

Separately, the family of another man named Ryan Speakman, who lives in Canal Winchester and is not a police officer, has reportedly been receiving threatening phone calls.

“People are calling my parents’ house, my brother and his wife’s cell phone and making death threats to them,” said Ashley Springer, the man’s sister. “They have three children who are terrified and have no understanding of what’s going on…It is horrible that they are suffering because of another person’s actions.”

