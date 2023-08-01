Circleville officer was not fired for deploying K-9 on truck driver, documents show

A Circleville police officer who was fired last week after releasing a K-9 on a surrendering truck driver was not fired for the incident specifically, documents from the Circleville Police Department indicate.

Rather, the officer violated multiple policies during the review of the incident, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

The documents reveal Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer told officer Ryan Speakman on July 19 that he was already informed to “stop going around to everyone talking about the deployment,” WBNS reported.

On July 20, Baer wrote in a report that Speakman told him that he only spoke to other CPD employees about the incident.

Later in the day, Speakman was issued an internal investigation notice and was scheduled to do an interview the following day, WBNS reported. Speakman later told Baer he also talked to his father and “maybe someone else in his family” but that was all.

According to the documents, Speakman brought a two-page list of people outside of CPD that he talked to on July 21.

Investigators spoke with Speakman about the lists of people with whom he discussed the incident and review board. He later revealed two more people he talked to.

Baer said he put Speakman on administrative leave as investigators were completing their investigation into the officer’s conduct where he “released confidential information and was deceptive when asked for information,” WBNS reported.

During the July 21 meeting, Speakman stated that the list of people he spoke with was “huge” and that he should have known better.

Three days later, a letter was delivered to him dated July 24 that indicated a pre-disciplinary conference would be held the next day. The letter also indicated that Speakman was accused of violating three department policies, according to WBNS:

Failure to disclose or misrepresenting material facts or making any false or misleading statements on any application, examination form or other official document, report or form, or during the course of any work-related investigation

Criminal, dishonest or disgraceful conduct that adversely affects the member’s relationship with the department

Dishonest or dishonest actions.

On July 26, the police department announced Speakman’s termination.

However, the Circleville Police Use of Review Board determined Speakman did not violate the department’s policy for use of canines in the arrest of Rose.

“Our investigation included the Circleville Police Use of Force Review Board determination that the department’s policy for the use of canines was followed in the apprehension and arrest,” the chief said.