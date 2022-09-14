Lancaster man charged after gunfire, standoff at Ohio Christian University in Circleville

A gunman was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting his way into a building Wednesday morning at the Ohio Christian University campus in Circleville and engaging in a standoff with law enforcement where he threatened suicide.

The incident led to a lockdown of the campus at the private Christian college, which is denominationally affiliated with the Churces of Christ in Christian Union, and caused a two-hour delay for Circleville City Schools.

Circleville police Chief Shawn Baer said police first received a call at 5:51 a.m. Wednesday about a possible car crash and a man with a gun at the Ministry and Performing Arts building on the campus.

When officers arrived, the chief said, they saw a vehicle at the front of the building and a hole in the glass entrance doors.

Baer said it was later determined that the man involved, 24-year-old Vale L. Raburn, of Lancaster, had fired one shot into the doors, unlocked the doors and gone into the building. Raburn is not a student at the university, the chief said.

When officers arrived, Raburn went out a back entrance of the building to a firepit area. Raburn had a handgun pointed at his head, Baer said. Officers, along with Pickaway County Sheriff's office deputies began speaking with him.

Baer said Raburn's girlfriend was brought to the scene to help assist in speaking with Raburn, who ultimately was taken into custody without further incident.

Raburn faces charges of inducing panic at a school, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, disrupting public service and vandalism, all of which are felonies. He was being held in the Pickaway County jail and is scheduled to have a court appearance Thursday morning.

Sheriff Matt Hafey said Raburn is on suicide watch in the jail and a psychological evaluation is being arranged. He said Raburn did not appear to be under the influence at the time he was taken to the jail.

Hafey said Raburn had relayed that he had previously lived in Circleville and had recently moved to Lancaster. Detectives from the sheriff's office and Circleville police were continuing to work to determine a motive for Raburn's actions and figure out why he was on campus.

"That's one that they don't have the answer to yet," Baer said.

The university alerted students, faculty and staff through its alert system and briefly locked down campus while the incident was unfolding.

In a statement posted on their website, Ohio Christian University said the situation was "contained quickly and was diffused with no injuries or loss of life."

Because of the university's proximity to Circleville schools, the district went on a two-hour delay. There was no morning preschool and afternoon preschool's start was being delayed by 20 minutes.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, you can reach Ohio's 24/7 Crisis Text Line by texting 4HOPE to 741741 or call the Franklin County Suicide Prevention Hotline at 614-221-5445 or the Teen Suicide Prevention Hotline at 614-294-3300. The national Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988 or by dialing 1-800-273-8255/TALK (1-888-628-9454 for Spanish speakers).

