Circuit Clerk open Saturday for absentee voting

Feb. 27—Meridian residents needing to vote absentee will have an additional opportunity to do so this weekend as the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk's office will hold Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to noon.

The weekend hours are intended to help residents vote via absentee if they are unable to do so during regular workday hours.

The 2024 primary elections are set for March 12, and Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said voters are encouraged to check their calendars ahead of time to see if absentee voting is necessary. Mississippi requires voters have a valid reason for voting absentee such as a conflict with work or school.

Johnson said some professions, such as railroad workers or truck drivers, frequently need to vote absentee due to their work schedules. Those attending college, going on vacation, attending conference or having medical procedures on Election Day also qualify to vote via absentee ballot.

College and university students home for spring break are also encouraged to vote via absentee if needed. Those already out of town can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them by calling 601-482-9731.

Secretary of State Michael Watson's office reported a total of 5,958 absentee ballots have been requested ahead of the March 12 primary, with 5,742 sent and 3,380 received back by circuit clerks as of Monday.

On the ballot are candidates for president of the United States, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. On the Democrat ballot, Lauderdale County voters will have just two names, including incumbent President Joe Biden, who is running for a second term, and Ty Pinkins, a native of Rolling Fork, Army veteran and lawyer, who is running for one of Mississippi's two Senate seats.

On the Republican ballot, voters will see former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy on the presidential ticket. Both DeSantis and Ramaswamy have dropped out of the race but did not file the necessary paperwork to have their names removed from the ballot.

The primary for Senate is also crowded on the Republican ticket as State Rep. Dan Eubanks, whose district includes DeSoto County, and Ghannon "The Colonel" Burton, a 30-year veteran of the Marine Corps, challenge Wicker for their party's nomination.

Rep. Michael Guest, who has served as congressman from Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District since 2018, will also appear on the Republican ticket as he runs for reelection. Guest is running unopposed.

For more information about the 2024 elections, who is running and where to vote, visit sos.ms.gov/yall-vote. Residents can also contact the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk's office at 601-482-9731.

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com