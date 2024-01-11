Circuit court dismisses Chatham district attorney's appeal in gender discrimination lawsuit

The day after Christmas, a Federal court dismissed Attorney Shalena Cook Jones' appeal in a gender discrimination lawsuit filed by former assistant district attorney Skye Musson. Musson claims she was passed over for the lead attorney position that went to a less qualified male attorney.

The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that it lacked jurisdiction to review a district judge’s sanction order against Jones because “it did not determine the amount of costs, attorney’s fees, and expenses for which Jones is responsible, and is therefore not final and appealable.”

“No petition for rehearing may be filed unless it complies with the timing and other requirements of 11th Cir. R. 40-3 and all other applicable rules,” the Circuit Court stated.

More: Former assistant district attorney asks court to sanction Chatham County DA Jones

More: Federal judge sanctions Chatham DA for ‘utter nonsense’

More: Chatham County District Attorney appeals federal judge's sanctions in discrimination case

In November 2023, Jones requested that the federal judge “set aside” past orders that denied her emergency motions to reschedule her deposition because of her obligations as lead counsel in a rape trial. U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker of the Southern District of Georgia ruled Jones in default in the case and sanctioned her.

“Mrs. Shalena Cook Jones did absolutely nothing individually to anyone in this case, and anything that she did do or could alleged to have been done would be the scope and course of her employment as the elected District Attorney,” said attorney Mark Tate, who is representing Jones, after the appeal was denied. “We're going to proceed with that basis and then try the case if we have to, and if we don't prevail, and it's something not to our liking, then we'll appeal.”

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Circuit court dismisses Chatham County district attorney's appeal