CIRCUIT COURT: Elkhart man pleads guilty to armed robbery

Dec. 14—GOSHEN — One of two Elkhart men charged with armed robbery during their teen years pleaded guilty to the charge during Thursday's court proceedings.

According to police in a probable cause affidavit, Keondre Harris, 17, and Elijah Coleman, also 17, used a gun to hold up another teenage victim and steal cash outside the Sunny Side Food Mart along Benham Avenue in Elkhart March, 23, 2021. The victim had met them at the store, believing it was a meet-up to purchase an iPhone for $700, according to the affidavit.

Coleman allegedly swiped the cash from the victim and took off running. But the victim chased and pushed Coleman to the ground, which caused him to spill the cash, the affidavit reads. The victim stopped to pick up his money and was able to recover about two-thirds of what was stolen off the ground, according to the affidavit.

Coleman pleaded guilty Thursday to armed robbery, possession of an altered firearm, and resisting law enforcement. The victim asked the judge for leniency, but Coleman was sentenced to a total of 11 years to the Indiana Department of Corrections, with three years suspended on reporting probation with counts of Robbery, a Level 5 Felony; Possession of an Altered Firearm, a Level 5 Felony; Resisting Law Enforcement, a Class A Misdemeanor, served concurrently.

CRISTIAN A. GOMEZ BENITEZ

An Elkhart man was sentenced by plea bargain for a burglary and domestic battery earlier this year.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Cristian Gomez Benitez, 23, Elkhart, violated a restraining order against his former partner, with whom he has two children, March 24.

Police responded to a call at a home at 1128 Whitfield Court in reference to Gomez Benitez allegedly inside the home with a gun, and in violation of a restraining order, at 2:18 p.m. The victim said he entered the home without permission and entered the kitchen, threatening her, before going upstairs to the bedroom, and that he had not been to the home since he was arrested in January, the charging affidavit reads.

In January, Gomez Benitez was charged with invasion of privacy and violation of a restraining order from an ongoing domestic battery case with the victim.

On March 24, when Gomez Benitez entered the home, the victim told police that she and the children left the home as soon as he went upstairs, and contacted police, despite Gomez Benitez's warning not to, and went to Victim's Assistance, the affidavit reads.

Police searched the home and found Gomez Benitez lying on a bed in a bedroom. A gun was found in the bathroom wedged between the fan and a light fixture, the affidavit reads.

Gomez Benitez was sentenced to Robbery, a Level 4, Felony, to three years at the Indiana Department of Corrections, with one year served at Elkhart County Community Corrections one year on alterative placement with recommendation of home detention and one year suspended on reporting probation. He was also sentenced to Domestic Battery, a Misdemeanor, and Invasion of Privacy, a Misdemeanor, each to a year suspended on good behavior.

APRIL D. DAVIDSON

It's taken eight years for three children to see some justice after their mother walked out on them in 2015. April Davidson was sentenced to 18 months on reporting probation for 2 counts of Neglect, A Level 6 Felony.

The kids, aged 15-18 at the time, told police that April Davidson, 45 now, packed up her belongings and left the family home on North Sixth Street in Goshen, leaving Jasmine, Jordan, and Justin to fend for themselves April 10, 2015.

On April 12, when Davidson didn't show up for her shift at Kroger, police conducted a welfare check at the home but no one was there. A few moments later, daughter Jasmine arrived on the scene and told police she'd been there when her mom packed up and left, and that her mom refused speak to her or tell her where she was going, and that she hadn't heard from her since.

Jasmine, 16, and Justin, 15, were released into the custody of family members, but the Department of Child Services did not take the oldest, Jordan, who was 18, into custody.

Davidson was apprehended and incarcerated in the Elkhart County Jail Feb. 8.

Her daughter, Jasmine, spoke ahead of sentencing.

"Being put into the foster care system as a teenager is one of the hardest things you can go through," she said.

Jasmine said the night before her mother left, she had to sleep in a pool shed knocking on the door while no one answered. The next morning when she got to the house, police were already there doing a wellness check.

"Never in a million years did I think that this would ever happen to me," she said. "Just walking up and leaving without saying a word to anybody. I still have night terrors that I can't get rid of. Therapy, the medicine, does not work. It will always live with me."

It's alleged that Davidson moved out of the state after abandoning the children.

VICTOR S. COURTS, III

A man charged with armed robbery was sentenced by plea agreement Thursday.

Victor S. Courts, III, 26, Chicago, Illinois, is accused of robbing Low Bobs, 1234 Johnson St., Elkhart with a handgun May 14, 2018.

The clerk at the store told police that the man had come into the store to purchase cigarettes but didn't have his ID so he was denied sale and instead robbed the store for $229 and a small lighter.

Courts was apprehended due to his relationship to another suspect, Jamal R. Barner, in an unrelated robbery at Pizza Hut the week prior.

Courts was sentenced for armed robbery, a Level 5 Felony, to two years on alternative placement at Elkhart County Community Corrections and two years suspended and on reporting probation, for a total four years served.

CARRIE E. BETS

A woman charged with robbery entered a plea guilty during Thursday's Circuit Court proceedings.

Carrie Bets, 40, will be sentenced to residential entry and possession of paraphernalia.

Bets and Immanuel Bostic, 29, claimed they had permission to be at 26317 C.R. 4, Elkhart, and that the home had been sold to them, according to a charging affidavit.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the homeowner's Realtor contacted police June 7 stating the house appeared to have been tampered with since he'd last seen it. He told police that, he noticed the blinds had been drawn despite being open previously, and he saw clothing and other items inside that had not been there during the home's open house June 3, and the homeowner confirmed to him that no one should be at the home. The "For Sale" sign had also been removed, along with the lockbox on the front door.

Bets and Bostic were reportedly found exiting a bedroom, and while they were being detained Bostic allegedly told police they had just bought the house. During questioning, the affidavit reads, they told police they'd been staying there since May 31 but knew nothing about the open house on June 3, and that a man named Mike had given them a tour of the home and permission to stay there, but the realtor and homeowner confirmed no one named "Mike" was involved with the residence in any way. They reportedly admitted that meth and paraphernalia found in the home did belong to them, as well as the food in the fridge, court records stated. Appliances and other items using electricity in the residence were identified, which would result in the property owner being charged for utilities.

Bets and Bostic were arrested on charges of burglary, residential entry, theft, and possession of meth and paraphernalia.

Sentencing for Bets is scheduled for Jan. 11.

JA LIAHS M. CURRY

A man accused of murder had his status conference rescheduled ahead of his upcoming trial because one of his two attorneys wasn't available for Thursday's court proceedings.

Amended charges have been brought before murder suspect, Ja Liahs M. Curry. Having entered another preliminary plea of not guilty for the three counts, Curry's current charges for the Feb. 11 shooting of Thomas Johnson are murder, criminal recklessness firing into a building, and domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon.

According to a probable cause affidavit, 911 received the call at 5:16 a.m. advising that there was a fight outside his apartment and moments later, the caller told officers he heard three gunshots. Elkhart city officers were dispatched to North River Landing Apartments, 2301 W. Lexington Ave. At the scene, they found Johnson, who had been shot and later died at the hospital.

Curry's girlfriend initially told officers that she'd attempted to intervene in a fight involving another man and woman and she fled after being injured, but she eventually admitted that the fight was between her and her boyfriend, Curry, whom she said had kicked, punched, and pistol-whipped her before she escaped, according to court documents. She told officers that she and Curry got into a fight because he wanted to drive home from a friend's apartment, but she believed he was drunk and refused. Later on, Curry reportedly called the woman to apologize for the battery and told him that he'd gone back to his home and that he knew the incident resulted in a death.

Curry was arrested at his home at 608 1/2 N. Second St., Goshen, at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, hours after the incident.

Curry has several cases which were transferred to circuit court, and as a result, also has two attorneys. Jessica Moreno and Heidi Cintron are dividing the cases. A total of nine misdemeanor cases and two lower-level felony cases are currently identified in addition to charges for the Feb. 11 incident.

The status conference rescheduled for Feb. 15 Jury and bench trials are scheduled for May 6.

LINCOLN LEUCHTNER

GOSHEN — An Elkhart stabbing suspect has lost his hearing aids for the second time in a row. Public Defender Matt Johnson says it's the second time jail staff have lost a pair for this inmate — stating that the first pair was one he came to the jail with and the second pair the public defender's office helped him acquired.

"It's all frustrating," Johnson said.

Lincoln Leuchtner, 25, was arrested Aug. 3, 2022 in connection with an Aug. 2 stabbing at Walmart, 175 C.R. 6 West, Elkhart. Police were called at 8:33 a.m. that morning in reference to a stabbing that occurred.

The victim, a Walmart employee, was outside the entrance of the store bleeding from the back of his head. The employee told police that he was walking from his car into the store, when a man approached him asking for help. During the conversation, the man pulled out a machete and struck him and then fled south on a green bike, the probable cause affidavit states.

A bystander approached the responding officer during the investigation and gave him a backpack they said the suspect lost in the parking lot. In the backpack was a birth certificate for Leuchtner and from that, the officer was able to locate a BMV photograph.

Walmart loss prevention employees identified the suspect on a surveillance camera just prior to the assault. Police apprehended Leuchtner near Cassopolis Street and North Drive in Elkhart, not far from Walmart and brought him to the police station for questioning.

The probable cause affidavit also indicates that Leuchtner was released from prison July 28 for an armed robbery conviction in 2015. In that case, Leuchtner, 18 at the time, and Daveontae White, 19 at the time, were arrested after police said they held up 7-Eleven, 3601 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, at 2:17 a.m. April 23, 2015. He was sentenced on Sept. 24, 2015, with nine years, jail credit of 154 days, and one year suspended, and a year of probation, served consecutive to a probation violation for a prior sentence of illegal consumption of alcohol.

During his initial hearing, Christofeno noted that Leuchtner would need an interpreter, but during Thursday's status conference, no interpreter was present and Leuchtner read lips over video streaming service.

Elkhart County Administrative Services Division Captain Michael Culp said Wellpath, a healthcare company, manages health matters at the facility.

Leuchtner's trial status conference is scheduled for Aug. 15 and his jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 9.