CIRCUIT COURT: Elkhart man sentenced to 37 years for attempted murder

Nov. 16—GOSHEN — A man accused of shooting himself and his girlfriend in April was sentenced by plea agreement to 37 years in prison during Thursday's Circuit Court proceedings.

Twelve years were suspended, leaving 25 years of prison time for Navneet Singh, 29, Elkhart.

On April 20, the day of the incident, Singh reportedly told officers on-site at 884 Hiawatha Drive, Elkhart, that he shot his girlfriend Jessica Campos, and then shot himself. A neighbor called police around 1 p.m. reporting the two individuals covered in blood, having been shot inside the home before moving out to sit on the porch.

Singh was shot in the top of his head and confirmed to medics while in transport to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment that his goal had been to kill Campos, who had an injury to the front of her face near her nose and was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for more intensive medical care, according to the charging affidavit.

The affidavit from the Elkhart City Police Department also reveals a cousin of Campos' produced text messages from her alleging that Singh was holding her confined in her bedroom at the home, that he kept pointing a gun at her, told her they were both going to die, threatened to shoot her if the cops arrived and instead asking her to call Singh's father, over about a half hour period leading up to the shooting. A video sent to the cousin shows Singh standing on a dresser that is blocking the doorway to the bedroom, and two videos show Singh aiming a black handgun in her direction, court records show.

The victim's brother Daniel Campos read a statement to the court on behalf of the family, asking for the maximum sentence. The victim herself also spoke. She told police that Singh had accused her of stealing his gold chain and cell phone and a fight occurred before she decided to go home, taking her keys with her. Singh allegedly broke into the home, but Campos said she was supportive and scheduled an emergency psychiatric appointment that Singh initially agreed to. Later on, though, he told Campos she was making a joke out of him and that they were both going to die before eventually shooting her and then himself.

"I tried helping him not once, not twice, but many times," she said, stating that both she and Singh knew that he needed psychiatric care and that he chose not to get help.

His defense attorney Curtis Hill Jr. argued that the shooting was uncharacteristic of Singh, and that the relationship was volatile throughout, and that for whatever reason, he snapped that day. He added that once he realized what he'd done, he took responsibility, trying to help Campos and later on working with law enforcement.

"I'm disappointed that I disappointed my family, her family, and my friends," Singh said. "Whatever the story is, it all boils down to I shouldn't have done what I did. The life choices I made, they're going to affect me for my whole life."

Singh was sentenced for attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, to a total of 37 years. Pursuant to the plea bargain, 12 years were suspended and probation was assigned, for a total of 25 years served at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

RONALD E. HERSHBERGER

A man accused of dealing methamphetamine was sentenced by plea agreement during Thursday's court proceedings, and attorneys said they agreed to the plea in large part because of his extensive medical concerns.

Defense attorney Michael Kevin Banik said Ronald Hershberger, 63, of Goshen, has been on disability for nearly nine years and the attorneys would not have agreed to the plea bargain in the works if not for his age and medical problems including liver failure.

Hershberger was arrested on the charge of dealing meth after police executed a search warrant on his home on South 29th Street in Goshen on Aug. 26, 2021. Hershberger told police upon questioning that they'd find less than an eighth ounce of meth in his room as well as baggies and a scale, and also marijuana. Police found those things as well as some pills.

Hershberger said he goes to the hospital once per week to have fluids removed from his body.

"They should show this to teens in high school to give them an example of how drugs and alcohol and marijuana and the like can ruin lives," said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer.

He was sentenced to 10 years, with six years suspended on reporting probation, with the remaining four years to be served alternatively with recommendation of home detention.

KORAL L. JORDAN

An Elkhart woman pleaded guilty to a crash that caused a Nov. 18, 2022, death during Thursday's court proceedings.

During her attempt to plead guilty, however, Jordan told the court that her defense attorney Martin McCloskey did not thoroughly ask her what had happened that night. McCloskey did not agree. Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno explained to her that if she felt like the information wasn't pertinent to her plea or the charges, she could share it ahead of sentencing.

Koral Jordan was arrested following a crash that resulted in the death of Robert Spann.

The charge spawns from a crash that occurred where a blue Chevrolet, driven by Jordan, crossed the center line while heading east on U.S. 20 and struck a red Nissan head, driven by Spann, according to police reports. Spann was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jordan's Chevrolet contained several liquor containers, marijuana, and a marijuana grinder. Jordan was taken to the hospital for treatment and a blood sample was taken resulting in a blood alcohol content of 0.259.

Jordan's sentencing hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 21.

ROBERT A.R. NORMAN

A Bristol man is accused of setting fire to his former boss' work vehicles after being fired and refused pay. He was in Circuit Court on Thursday for a pretrial conference but was unable to go through with the bond hearing.

Robert A.R. Norman, 39, Bristol, is charged with arson at 19623 C.R. 8, Bristol, dating back to Aug. 20. He had a pre-trial conference and bond hearing during Thursday's Circuit Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victims reported to Elkhart County deputies that Norman had told them he was going to burn their house down earlier in the day or the day before.

One of the victims told police that Norman had been working for him but was fired due to poor work performance and use of drugs while on the job. He also told Norman he would not be paid until he removed personal effects from the victim's backyard and alleged that Norman tried to start a physical fight with him.

Police also noted that they had been called out on Aug. 19 for Norman threatening to set fires to the other victim's property. On Aug. 4, police said Norman had also set his own car on fire on their property, and later that week, he did doughnuts in the yard causing damage.

At 3 a.m. Aug. 20, the first victim told police that a woman he didn't know rang his doorbell to inform him that his backyard was on fire. There he found his International 400 work truck and stump chipper on fire.

According to the affidavit, Norman admitted to setting his own car on fire and doing doughnuts in the victim's yard earlier in the month, and said he was upset about not being paid correctly but denied setting the other vehicles on fire.

A trial status conference is also scheduled for June 20, with a jury trial date of July 15.

SAMUEL P. DUX

Samuel P. Dux Jr., 27, of Elkhart, is accused of burglary at a rental home in Elkhart Oct. 9. He was in Circuit Court on Thursday for a pretrial conference and bond hearing that was rescheduled for Nov. 30.

According to police, a resident of 2108 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, called at 5:56 p.m. Oct. 9 to report a possible residential entry. The tenant told police that he rents a room there and was at the time the only person living there but that he's seen someone else inside who was not supposed to be there and who refused to leave.

Maintenance and the owner for the residence also confirmed the resident's assertion that he was the only person to be living there.

The resident also said the person had stolen his yellow North Face hoodie and was wearing it around. Police found the man and asked him to come to them, but he refused, stating that he had a key, the charging affidavit reads.

Eventually, the man, identified as Dux, did come to police and surveillance footage showed Dux forcing entry around 1 a.m., the affidavit reads.

A trial status conference is also scheduled for June 20, and there is a jury trial date of July 15.

CARRIE E. BETS

A woman accused in a robbery who failed to appear in court following her initial hearing was produced via bondsman in Circuit Court Thursday.

Carrie Bets, 40, and Immanuel Bostic, 29, claimed they had permission to be at 26317 C.R. 4, Elkhart, and that the home had been sold to them, according to a charging affidavit. Bets had a status conference in Elkhart County Circuit Court but failed to appear.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the homeowner's Realtor contacted police on June 7 stating the house appeared to have been tampered with since he'd last seen it. He told police that, he noticed the blinds had been drawn despite being open previously, and he saw clothing and other items inside that had not been there during the home's open house on June 3, and the homeowner confirmed to him that no one should be at the home. The "For Sale" sign had also been removed, along with the lockbox on the front door.

Bets and Bostic were reportedly found exiting a bedroom, and while they were being detained Bostic allegedly told police they had just bought the house. During questioning, the affidavit reads, they told police they'd been staying there since May 31 but knew nothing about the open house on June 3, and that a man named Mike had given them a tour of the home and permission to stay there, but the Realtor and homeowner confirmed no one named "Mike" was involved with the residence in any way. They reportedly admitted that meth and paraphernalia found in the home did belong to them, as well as the food in the fridge, court records stated. Appliances and other items using electricity in the residence were identified, which would result in the property owner being charged for utilities.

Bets and Bostic were arrested on charges of burglary, residential entry, theft, and possession of meth and paraphernalia.

A bench warrant was issued Nov. 9 for Bets, who garnered a criminal mischief charge sometime during her absence. In court on Thursday, she said she didn't know she'd missed a court date, causing her to be arrested again. The cases were placed on the same schedule and a supplemental bond report was issued.

The trial status conference remains scheduled for Jan. 25, and the jury trial remains scheduled for Feb. 19.

JOSEPH W. ORRICK and DAKOTA HOLT

One of two men accused of burglary at an addiction recovery center in Elkhart had pretrial conferences Thursday in Circuit Court.

Joseph W. Orrick, 68, and Dakota Holt, 18, are charged with burglary of Indiana Teen Challenge, 111 W. Bristol St. Holt's attorney rescheduled his pretrial conference for Dec. 21, but Orrick was in court Thursday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the property manager contacted police at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 11 to report a white SUV driving at a high rate of speed that had parked near the loading dock of the building. Police ran the plates on the vehicle and found that they did not match the vehicle, which was unoccupied.

Two men had entered the building through a door propped open, according to court documents. While the property manager was taking a photo of the vehicle to have it towed, he reportedly saw two men putting a large fan into the back and attempting to leave.

The driver was identified as Orrick. He and his nephew, Orrick told them, had come to get some scrap from the property and had picked up various doorknobs and parts to take in for scrap money, as well as the fan, according to the probably cause affidavit. Speaking to officers, Holt said he was unaware of what they were doing but was found with hand tools including channel lock pliers, a knife, and a headlight on his person when he exited the vehicle.

Orrick's trial status conference is June 20 and a jury trial is currently scheduled for July 15.

KAILA HIMES

A woman who was allegedly high while driving is being charged with a Level 5 felony after a pedestrian she reportedly hit fell unconscious. A pretrial conference was held for Kaila Himes, 24, LaGrange, who is being charged with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Jan. 12.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Himes was driving west on U.S. 20 in Middlebury when her vehicle went off-road. A witness reported seeing Himes veer off the road, striking a pedestrian at 45 to 55 mph.

Himes, who originally told police she may have had a seizure, was alleged by police to have a "dazed look on her face, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. She was not making sense while speaking and had no idea when she crashed her car."

According to the police report, Himes agreed to a chemical test and while being placed into handcuffs, informed an officer that she had a THC vape pen in her bra and handed it over to police. The chemical test resulted in a positive finding for THC.

The pedestrian Brian Mast, was checking his mailbox at the time, suffered an ulnar fracture, a skull fracture with concussion, and a subarachnoid hematoma.

Himes has a trial status conference scheduled for June 20, and a jury trial date of July 15.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News.