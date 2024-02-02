CIRCUIT COURT: Elkhart murder suspect found competent to stand trial

Feb. 1—GOSHEN — A woman charged with killing her own baby was found competent to stand trial during Thursday's Circuit Court proceedings.

With two evaluations under her belt, prosecution and her defense team agreed to the results, confirming that Alauraeve Allen, 24, Elkhart, is competent to stand trial.

On July 7, at approximately 7:46 p.m., the Elkhart police and Elkhart fire departments were dispatched to an apartment at 324 Middlebury St., Elkhart, concerning a 6-month-old baby unconscious and not breathing. Upon their arrival, police and firefighters rendered aid to the baby.

The baby was transported to Elkhart General Hospital, and subsequently to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where she died July 8. Investigators of the Elkhart County Homicide Unit said they observed numerous visible injuries on the baby's body.

A forensic autopsy was performed on the baby at the Homer Stryker School of Medicine located at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. The cause of her death was ruled a homicide.

Allen initially advised investigators that she had left the baby in the care of friends July 8 and after returning home, the baby had vomited on her so she took a long bath. Upon finishing, she was told the baby was not breathing so she called 911.

Allen was interviewed again July 19, at which time she advised that she had been angry with the baby and shook her July 6 in their apartment on Middlebury Street, as well as having struck the baby and caused injuries prior to this on other occasions, court records show.

A status conference is scheduled for Feb. 29, a trial status conference is scheduled for March 21, and a jury trial for April 15.

JUAN J. TOSCANO RAMIREZ

A man charged with robbery had his bond hearing reset to Feb. 15 during Circuit Court Thursday.

Juan J. Toscano Ramirez, 26, is accused of robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of body armor, possession of methamphetamine, and resisting law enforcement.

The victim reportedly told police that he was with Josue Garcia Miranda at his house on Burr Street for a time and left.

Garcia Miranda was acting erratic, so he asked Garcia Miranda to drop him off at a gas station nearby, and Garcia Miranda said he could stop by later, instead pulling into his own house on Franklin Street, according to court records.

Garcia Miranda told him to go inside before him, which the victim said he found unusual since he had never actually been there before and didn't know anyone there, court records reveal. A man later identified through an active warrant as Juan Toscano Ramirez reportedly told him to go upstairs and the three went upstairs together.

The two men, court records show, then asked the victim where the gun was, and the victim told them he didn't know what they were talking about. The two men then allegedly began beating him with a wooden stick and a gun, while the victim continued to tell them he didn't know what gun they were talking about, court records show.

Toscano Ramirez, the victim stated in the report, told him to empty his pockets and the victim took out his wallet and gave it to them, and then they walked him downstairs, and sat him down, where more men, including a man named "Dan," continued to ask him where the gun was and he continued to tell them he didn't know, but this time mentioned he did know someone with a gun, according to court records.

The victim then said that Garcia Miranda and Toscano Ramirez told him to get into the car, that they were going to get that gun, and that they would shoot him if he tried to flee or get help, the probable cause affidavit shows. They reportedly walked him at gunpoint to the car. The victim said he told Garcia Miranda that the gun was at a friend's house on Moorhouse Avenue.

When they arrived at the home, the victim's friend's grandma answered the door and the victim said he told her to call the police, court records show. She yelled something about a gun and the victim said it spooked the two men, who then left in the car and the victim got a ride from the friend's home to the ER to make the report, the report reads. He identified the men through a lineup.

Police said they found what appeared to be blood in the vehicle identified by the victim and owned by Garcia Miranda via search warrant.

Police also executed a search warrant on the home in the 700 block of Franklin Street, wherein officers said it appeared that a man named Daniel Davis took his own life during a standoff with SWAT.

Detectives said they recovered a digital video recorder during the search of the home, and said they found a recording with Garcia Miranda, Toscano Ramirez, and the victim, when the two entered the home, and later when they left and the victim was bloodied up and being escorted out presumably by gunpoint, the report reads.

Garcia Miranda was arrested following an attempt to visit the victim's home, police stated in their report. Police arrested him at a nearby traffic stop Nov. 21. Toscano Ramirez was arrested Dec. 2.

JAMES G.M. WHITTINGTON

A man who pleaded guilty in December to dealing in a Schedule II controlled substance, a Level 2 felony, was sentenced in Circuit Court on Thursday.

James G.M. Whittington, 31, Elkhart, was sentenced to 15 years in total — with five suspended on reporting probation.

Whittington was arrested Aug. 9, 2021, after an undercover officer pulled him over for a traffic violation in the 58000 block of Ind. 19 in Elkhart. Smelling marijuana, the officer had Whittington step out of the vehicle and he detained him, and also informed Whittington that he'd been under investigation for the distribution of drugs.

Whittington admitted to the officer that he had marijuana on him but nothing else. An Elkhart K-9 detected marijuana, methamphetamine, and cocaine, and and officers searched the vehicle.

Whittington then admitted to police having heroin on his person and told police that he wasn't currently employed and was trying to make ends meet until he was able to go back to work, that the heroin had recently been picked up.

Police seized in total 3.4 grams of marijuana, 2.4 grams of heroin, and 29.8 grams of cocaine, fentanyl or methamphetamine, per a TruNarc test.

DEREK M. SHULTS

A man pleaded guilty to burglary a Level 5 felony, in Circuit Court, admitting that he attempted to abscond with his ex girlfriend's dog.

Derek M. Shults, 35, was arrested Aug. 25, 2023, after his ex-girlfriend accused him of stealing her dog. Police were called to her home in the 200 block of Manor Avenue in Elkhart and immediately found Shults in the doorway, holding the dog. He was arrested without incident.

The woman told police that Shults had moved out in February of 2023 and hadn't been back since, but had been texting her asking to see the dog, but she refused and told him not to come over several times, the charging affidavit reads.

Later, after she didn't answer the door when he knocked, Shults entered, but the woman said she wasn't sure how, as the home was locked and he didn't have a key, the report reads. The woman was in another room but heard Shults take the dog outside and put him in his vehicle and she and Shults got into a scuffle. The "scuffle," she explained in the affidavit, was that she had Shults' car keys in her hand, and he put her into an arm lock and took the keys from her. Police noted bruising on her arm, but the woman said she didn't feel it and arm bruises easily.

Police said in the affidavit that they found evidence at the scene that Shults came in through a window, and also that the car had recently been crashed and all the airbags were deployed. The woman noted that the dog was worth about $1,500.

Shults was charged with domestic battery with a prior, a Level 6 felony; and burglary, a Level 4 felony but pleaded down to burglary, a Level 5 felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 29

JASON R. FRAZIER

A burglary suspect's bond hearing was rescheduled to Feb. 15. Jason R. Frazier, 27, is accused of breaking into a home on Yukon Street in Elkhart in December.

Elkhart County deputies responded to a call Dec. 28, 2023, for a burglary in progress at a home in the 57000 block of Yukon Street.

A couple at the home told police that Frazier, 27, who they knew, came to the house and began knocking on the doors and windows and, after they didn't answer, opened a window and came in, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Per the affidavit, Frazier then took a set of car keys and left. He was later found on C.R. 20 east of Minuteman Way. He told police he did enter through a window, and that he was trying to return the key due to finding it in the ignition of a vehicle owned by the couple, but Frazier was found in possession of the key, the report reads.

The case is scheduled for jury trial Oct. 7, with a trial status conference Sept. 12.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.