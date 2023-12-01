CIRCUIT COURT: Guilty plea entered in manslaughter case

Nov. 30—Alberto Avelino Alvarez, 22, Elkhart, accused of murder, was sentenced by plea agreement to voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 Felony, during Circuit Court Tuesday.

Alvarez initially pleaded guilty to the charge during a lunchtime break during his jury trial in August for the murder of 17-year-old Xz'Avion Harris.

"It's not worth him losing his life or me going to jail. I would have just let him take whatever he wanted." Alvarez said during his sentencing hearing on Thursday.

It's his first criminal charge aside from some minor traffic violations.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Alvarez's girlfriend called and informed police at 9:55 a.m. April 28, 2022 that her partner had shot someone outside 1610 Stevens Ave.

According to the probable cause affidavit, upon questioning by investigators at South Bend Memorial Hospital, Alvarez confirmed that he received a call from a man he didn't know, who attempted to buy marijuana from him. When Harris arrived, he came into the house, but Alvarez said Harris took his one gram of marijuana and shot him, so Avelino Alvarez grabbed his own gun and began shooting at the juvenile, emptying the magazine, reloading, and beginning fire again, the affidavit reads.

Alvarez claimed in court documents that the teen had fallen just outside the back door, and that he was reaching for another gun on the porch. He stated he told the man not to reach for the gun, but he continued, so Alvarez shot him again, according to the affidavit.

Alvarez also explained to police that he had armed himself because he felt the man was "sketchy" and it was going to be a cash deal, the affidavit reads.

"It's sad and I'm very sorry for their loss and I hope they find it in their heart to forgive me," he told the court. It's also hard on my family. I have a daughter and I was engaged. It's a lesson that will be in my life forever I made the wrong mistakes and I chose the wrong lifestyle and this is where it led me to."

Nicole Bonds, Harris' mother, also spoke ahead of the sentencing.

"You took away my second born son — he was a fighter on his journey in life and had a purpose to life — you stole him from me, the mother, and from his four bothers, grandmother and his two nieces."

Bonds added that Harris' had been accepted to Southern Illinois University on a $70,000 scholarship and attending his senior year of high school, but also had a backup plan to join the trucking industry like his mother and eventually open a trucking school of his own. She said Harris was the glue that held his brothers together and brought laughter to their home and everywhere he was present.

"You shatter their hearts into pieces," she said. "Fifty years is nothing, no value to my family because you'll do 75% which is about 37.5 years. You'll still be able to see your daughter by visit, share memories with her through pictures or phone calls," she said. "All the things you imagine with your daughter, I can't imagine anymore because you took my son's physical body off this earth."

Alvarez was sentenced to 17.5 years, enhanced for aggravating circumstances and penalty for use of a firearm, to a total of 43 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Alvarez confirmed that he intends to appeal and was appointed an public defender.

Roosevelt Lewis, Jr.

Roosevelt Lewis Jr., 39, is accused of the murder Tom Moser III Sept. 21. Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno was asked to recuse himself for involvement in a previous case in 2002, wherein Roosevelt was found guilty of attempted murder.

The call came in at 3:24 a.m. for sounds of gunfire at 516 S. Fifth St., Elkhart, and a man running from the scene. Police found Lewis Roosevelt nearby in clothing matching the original witness description, which was jeans and a sweatshirt, and attempted to stop him, but he refused and was tased, according to court records. Police said they also found the body of Moser, who appeared to have been shot numerous times, in the entryway of the apartment home at 516 S. Fifth St.

Lewis was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, intimidation, and resisting law enforcement.

Christofeno said he didn't actually remember the case, but acknowledged that the only way he would not recuse the case would be if the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon were dropped, as he was involved in the attempted murder case.

"I think that's the only way Mr. Lewis can be sure he's getting a fair trial and a fair administration of justice in the court," Christofeno said.

Both defense and prosecution said they're very early on in the case and have not thoroughly discussed the option of plea agreement yet.

"At the end of the day, I'm not going to give my argument," prosecutor Kathleen Claeys said.

Christofeno transferred the case to special judge Teresa Cataldo of the Elkhart County Superior Court 3.

Correon M. Meux

An Elkhart teen pleaded guilty to a charge of murder during Thursday's court proceedings. He also agreed to a penalty for use of a firearm, allowing for a maximum sentence of 85 years.

Correon Meux is accused of killing Logan Nussbaum, 18, Goshen, in an Oct. 15 shooting.

According to Elkhart city police, Nussbaum was shot while driving at 2:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place, causing him to crash into two unoccupied parked cars and subsequently the tree line adjacent to Carriage House Apartments. Officers initiated first aid, but Nussbaum was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court records, due to Meux's own admission of gang affiliation, as well as the nature of the allegations, Meux, 15, was waived to adult court. Meux claimed affiliation with the Woody Kappa Gang, the records show, although according to the order waiving him, family, friends, and teachers found him to be a "good kid," and they were unaware of his daily marijuana and social ecstasy usage, or gang affiliation.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 28 but may be moved up.

Adonis D. Blake

Adonis Blake, who is one of four individuals accused of robbing a man at Ashton Pines in Goshen on Oct. 6, 2020 was sentenced in Circuit Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to armed robbery.

Blake pleaded guilty back on Oct. 5 of the robbery. An accomplice, Morgan Carlson, 22, pleaded guilty to her part in the armed robbery and was sentenced in February.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim was asked by a woman he met on Snapchat for help with her car, so he met her at Ashton Pines Apartment Complex. While he was looking at the car, two men approached on foot and robbed him at gunpoint, tearing his shirt, and taking a stainless steel gold chain, his wallet, his phone and money from his glove box, according to the affidavit.

The two men then got into the car that the woman arrived in, with that woman and another who remained in the car and left.

The robbery was captured by a security camera at the front of one of the apartments, showing the group arriving together, the two men leaving the area, and the woman moving into the driver's seat. A search warrant of the cell phone number the woman used to contact the victim showed the number belonged to Blake. Officers later also accused Carlson, who was Blake's girlfriend at the time of the robbery, with the victim identifying her in a photo array.

Blake was sentenced by plea agreement to nine years, enhanced by five, to a total of 14 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections, with 7 years suspended and 7 years on reporting probation.

Juan Gonzalez Pedrosa

A man was sentenced in Superior Court 3 Thursday on charges of possession of meth and paraphernalia, as well as possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

Gonzalez Pedrosa was arrested by Elkhart City Police after disregarding a stop sign on May 21 at Bower Street and West Boulevard. His driver's license had a different name and Gonzalez Pedrosa didn't appear to speak English, the affidavit said. The female occupant helped to translate and get proper names, acknowledging that both of them are illegal immigrants.

The officer also found a warrant for Gonzalez Pedrosa, and an immigration detainer for another person in the vehicle. Another officer on scene noticed a sawed-off shotgun and two glass pipes on the floor in the front seat. There was also meth found inside the passenger door pocket and inside another passengers backpack

Gonzalez Pedrosa was sentenced to three years at the Indiana Department of Corrections, suspended on reporting probation.

Mario CJ Pratt

A man accused in a string of thefts in Goshen was sentenced by plea bargain in Superior Court 3 on Thursday. Mario CJ Pratt, 20, of South Bend, is charged with two counts of theft, one a Level 6 Felony; and one count of auto theft, also a Level 6 Felony.

A probable cause affidavit indicates that one victim, located in the 500 block of S. 14th Street, reported to police Aug. 8, the theft of an iPad, iPhone, and GPS phone, and that the iPad had been used to purchase a Playstation and TV on Amazon. He cancelled the order but shipping information was to a Mario CJ Pratt, of South Bend. Funds were also taken from his CashApp and sent to $MarioPratt13.

Another victim reported that her black 2013 Honda CRV was stolen from her driveway in the 1300 block of South 13th Street, along with her wallet and bank cards. She later discovered that one of her cards had been used at a McDonald's in South Bend.

Another woman reported that her vehicle was also broken in to overnight in the 900 block of S. 12th Street and that her CashApp had been used to send money to Pratt, and her bank card showed three transactions at Meijer in South Bend.

Pratt was sentenced to 2.5 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections, all suspended to reporting probation.

Josue Garcia Miranda

One of two men accused of an armed robbery and armed kidnapping was in court for his initial hearing on Tuesday.

The victim told police that he and Josue Garcia Miranda had been at his house on Burr Street for a bit but left together before. The victim said Garcia Miranda was acting erratic so he asked Garcia Miranda to drop him off at a gas station nearby, and Garcia Miranda said he could stop by later, instead pulling into his own house on Franklin Street.

Garcia Miranda told him to go inside before him, which the victim said he found usual, since he had never actually been there before and didn't know anyone there. A man later identified through active warrant at Juan Ramirez Toscano told him to go upstairs and the three went upstairs together.

The two men then asked the victim where the gun was, and the victim told them he didn't know what they were talking about. The two men then allegedly began beating him with a wooden stick and a gun, while the victim continued to tell them he didn't know what gun they were talking about. Ramirez Toscano, the victim said, told him to empty his pockets and the victim took out his wallet and gave it to them, and then they walked him downstairs, and sat him down, where more men, including a man named "Dan," continued to ask him where the gun was and he continued to tell them he didn't know, but this time mentioned he did know someone with a gun.

The victim then said that Garcia Miranda and Ramirez Toscano told him to get into the car, that they were going to get that gun, and that they would shoot him if he tried to flee or get help. They reportedly walked him at gunpoint to the car. The victim told Garcia Miranda that the gun was at a friend's house on Moorhouse Avenue.

When they arrived at the home, the victim's friend's grandma answered the door and the victim told her to call the police. She yelled something about a gun and the victim said it spooked the two men, who then left in the car and the victim got a ride from the friend's home to the ER to make the report. He identified the men through a lineup. Police found what appeared to be blood in the vehicle identified by the victim and owned by Garcia Miranda via search warrant. They also executed a search warrant on the home in the 700 block of Franklin Street, wherein officers say it appeared that a man named Daniel Davis took his own life during a standoff with SWAT.

Detectives recovered a DVR during the search of the home, and said they found a recording with Garcia Miranda, Ramirez Toscano, and the victim, when the two entered the home, and later when they left and the victim was bloodied up and being escorted out presumably by gunpoint.

Garcia Miranda was arrested following an attempt to visit the victim's home. Police arrested him at a nearby traffic stop.

The case is scheduled pretrial status conference Dec. 28 with an omnibus date of Jan. 25, a trial status Aug. 15, and for a jury trial Sept. 9.

Samuel P. Dux, Jr.

Samuel P. Dux Jr., 27, of Elkhart, saw his not bond reduced during Thursday's court proceedings.

Dux is was accused of burglary at a rental home in Elkhart Oct. 9. He was in Circuit Court on Thursday for a pretrial conference and bond hearing that was rescheduled for Nov. 30.

According to police, a resident of 2108 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, called at 5:56 p.m. Oct. 9 to report a possible residential entry. The tenant told police that he rents a room there and was at the time the only person living there but that he'd seen someone else inside who was not supposed to be there and who refused to leave.

Maintenance and the owner of the residence also confirmed the resident's assertion that he was the only person to be living there.

The resident also said the person had stolen his yellow North Face hoodie and was wearing it around. Police found the man and asked him to come to them, but he refused, stating that he had a key, the charging affidavit reads.

Eventually, the man, identified as Dux, did come to police, and surveillance footage showed Dux forcing entry around 1 a.m., the affidavit reads.

A trial status conference is also scheduled for June 20, and there is a jury trial date of July 15.

Tristan K. Grant

An Elkhart man's bond was reduced during Thursday's Circuit Court proceedings.

Tristan Grant, 25, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a Level 3 Felony.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the crash occurred on July 12 at Pleasant Avenue and Fulton Street. Officers on scene found a gold Cadillac overturned on its roof and damage to a nearby home. The driver had fled the scene.

Police were able to identify and find Grant, who told them he left because he was scared. His passenger, Robert Bollman, was transported to the hospital for injuries including a skull fracture. Grant initially refused a chemical test but later gave consent. Results showed presence of meth and amphetamine in his system.

Grant's pretrial conference is scheduled for May 23, with a jury trial scheduled for June 17.

Tony R. Sommers

A burglary suspect withdrew his request for a bond reduction during his pretrial conference Thursday.

Tony Sommers, 57, is accused of stealing two sections of exhaust from a Ford E-350 from Elkhart Hinge, 1839 Lusher Ave., Elkhart March 13. Sommers was on probation at the time of the incident and admitted the court that he violated terms of the probation and it was revoked, with time remaining to be served at the Elkhart County Jail.

A neighbor told police he saw a man pull into the alley nearby and break in through the fence. Later on, police pulled over a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled the scene, leading police on a pursuit ultimately crashing off the roadway near Fairfax Avenue before the suspect attempted to flee on foot.

The man was identified as Sommers, who, according to police, was found with four catalytic converters, two that police determined came from the truck at Elkhart Hinge.

Sommers' trial status conference for July 11, and a jury trial for Aug. 5.

Lasean T. Green

A South Bend man accused of armed robbery saw his status conference pushed back during Thursday's court proceedings.

LaSean T. Green, 31, was charged with a Level 3 felony count of armed robbery after allegedly holding a man up and injuring him after a Facebook Marketplace sale gone wrong.

Police said the two had planned to meet at Cabin Coffee Co., 707 Lincolnway East, Feb. 20, 2020. According to the charging affidavit, the victim intended to purchase two phones from Green, who after getting out of the car, demanded the money and pistol-whipped the victim while a second suspect helped him take the money.

Green has a history of arrests dating back to a 2011 burglary charge, however, most charges reported by police are traffic violations. More recently, he's been arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, domestic battery, and resisting law enforcement in St. Joseph County, arrests which, after several bonds and subsequent failures to appear, have left him stuck in the St. Joseph County Jail.

Elkhart County Court records also indicate Green had approval to be released to Elkhart County for a jury trial which had been scheduled for Feb. 20 with the understanding that he'd be returned to St. Joseph County Jail by Feb. 27 to prepare for jury trial in those two cases. The Feb. 20 jury trial was scheduled and Green found himself at the state institution anyway.

Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno said Thursday that he would issue an order to get Green back into Elkhart County custody so they could finish proceedings. The status conference was continued to Dec. 28 as his defense attorney said they're still working on a resolution to the case.

