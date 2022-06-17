Circuit court hearings held June 13

The following court hearings took place Monday, June 13 in the Hillsdale County 1st Judicial Circuit Court as reported by court staff:

Jermaine Kader Brown, of Jonesville, pleaded guilty to unlawfully driving away an automobile and resisting arrest. He is tentatively scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Kendra Diane Cole, of Bronson, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree retail fraud and she was not pursued as a habitual offender. She is scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 15.

Ashton James Sauber, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawfully driving away an automobile and is tentatively scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 15.

Ray Dean Hyde Jr. of Sherwood pleaded guilty to first-degree retail fraud and is tentatively scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 15.

Barbara June Bortell, of Hillsdale, was sentenced to nine months jail with credit for 12 days served for larceny in a building and three years probation and in a second file for identical crimes she was sentenced to 11 months jail with credit for 12 days served and three years probation.

Matthew Ray Sprague, of Jonesville, was sentenced to one year in jail with 201 days credit for violating probation which was continued.

Eric David Birchfield, of Camden, was sentenced to 387 days jail with 387 credit for a probation violation and his probation was terminated unsuccessfully.

Douglas Scott Myer, of Holland, was sentenced to 87 days jail with 87 days credit and three years probation for resisting arrest.

Thomas Joseph McGuire, of Bowling Green, Ohio, was sentenced to one year in jail with credit for 104 days served for unlawfully driving away an automobile.

Ann Marie Schultz, of Hillsdale, was sentenced to 17 days jail with 17 days credit for possession of narcotics and two years probation.

Kyle Henry Ragless, of Mongtomery, was sentenced to one year in jail with credit for 66 days served for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Kenneth David Morrill, of Angola, Ind., was sentenced to 23-60 months in prison for possession of a dangerous weapon.

James Robert Faford, of Litchfield, was sentenced to 24-60 months in prison for carrying a concealed weapon; 38-120 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine; and 23-48 months in prison for possession of heroin.