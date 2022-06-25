Circuit court judge candidate: Bryan M. Kibler

Jun. 25—Name: Bryan M. Kibler

Age: 42

Party: Republican

Town you live in: Effingham

Current position: Effingham County State's Attorney

What methods do you suggest for improving court procedures and efficiency?

As judge, I will be quick with the daily call and will have little tolerance for unnecessary delay and interruptions. Too often daily court drags, affecting the work of law enforcement, clerks, and other personnel. As judge, I will work hard to ensure that court runs smoothly. Further, too many important matters are being taken "under advisement" now after hearings. When this happens, justice is delayed and often denied. To be effective, judgment needs to be swift and certain.

What do you perceive as the greatest obstacles to justice, if any?

Unnecessary delay has always been a problem. As State's Attorney for the past nine years, my biggest complaint with the legal system is victims having to wait too long for justice. It's an aggravation for those persons and families who have been wronged. As resident judge, I will work hard to ensure that court cases move more quickly.

Under what circumstances can the courts seal court files or close court proceedings?

The sealing of files and the closing of the courtroom is governed by Supreme Court rule and state statute. This having been said, though, I am in favor of keeping court files and court proceedings open as much as possible — unless the best interests of a child or children are at stake, or where the privacy of a sexual assault victim may be compromised. Otherwise, I would keep everything open as much as possible under the First Amendment and the rules promulgated by the Illinois Supreme Court.

What factors are considered in granting and setting bail amounts for defendants? What is the primary consideration?

The state's bail laws will change dramatically, again, on January 1st. Unfortunately, as we have seen, not all of these changes are for the best. My primary consideration is public safety. As resident judge, I will not allow public safety to be compromised. As State's Attorney, I have always sought high bail amounts in cases involving the sexual abuse of children and other violent crimes. Provisions will remain in place for the pre-trial incarceration of defendants who are a threat to society, and I intend to utilize those provisions. I will always protect the public. I've been around in this county for decades, and I've read through thousands of police reports through the years. I have a pretty good handle on the conduct and individuals that pose the greatest threats in our society.

Story continues

Do you believe that all citizens have adequate access to legal help and the legal system? If not, what can be done to provide wider and better access?

No, I don't believe that all citizens have sufficient and equal access to justice. However, we have to be careful to not overstep and coddle obviously dangerous defendants. We cannot let certain attorneys and defendants abuse the process. As judge, you are a watchdog. You must do your best to ensure everyone is treated fairly.

Effingham Daily News Editor Jeff Long can be reached at jeff.long@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7152. Follow him on Twitter @EDN_editor