Circuit court judge candidate: Jeffrey A. DeLong

Jun. 25—Name: Jeffrey A. DeLong

Age: 49

Party: Republican

Town you live in: Effingham

Current position: Associate Judge

What methods do you suggest for improving court procedures and efficiency?

One of the best improvements to court efficiency has been converting to paperless courtrooms in civil cases. Working with the circuit clerk's office in Effingham, while assigned to the civil call, we transformed to a complete paperless courtroom. This saved the clerk's office valuable time from pulling and bringing files to court. Furthermore, it improves the speed which with cases are dealt with as all file materials are easily accessed electronically. This also enables me to manage the courtroom and come prepared by reviewing files ahead of time, starting court promptly and on schedule, as well as expecting and enforcing the same from the attorneys. All these procedures ultimately allow more cases to be scheduled daily, which reduces the amount of time litigants must wait to get their case before the court.

What do you perceive as the greatest obstacles to justice, if any?

One of the biggest obstacles to justice, at least on the criminal and juvenile court side is staffing. As is the case in almost every workplace, open positions cannot be filled. Throughout our local area once attorneys leave the state's attorneys or public defender's office, the positions are vacant for long periods of time. This creates a strain on resolving cases in the criminal and juvenile systems. Many counties in the Fourth Judicial Circuit, including Effingham, have openings for attorneys in both the public defender and states attorneys offices with few applicants.

Under what circumstances can the courts seal court files or close court proceedings?

The court system should be open and transparent. The general public and press are welcome to observe proceedings or have access to court files. However, there are certain circumstances such as juvenile proceedings, which are closed to the general public to protect minors. As to sealing files, Illinois has rules and/or statutes that authorizes certain files to be sealed to protect certain individuals and/or sensitive information. Illinois judges and judicial candidates are prohibited under the Code of Judicial Conduct from discussing issues that may come before the court, as sealing files or possibly closing a courtroom may come before the court, I am unable to ethically provide more specific details.

Story continues

What factors are considered in granting and setting bail amounts for defendants? What is the primary consideration?

The current factors that are to be considered in granting and setting bail amounts are set forth by Illinois statute. The statute states in part, "In determining the amount of monetary bail or conditions of release, if any, which will reasonably assure the appearance of a defendant as required or the safety of any other person or the community and the likelihood of compliance by the defendant with all the conditions of bail..." Judges are to consider the factors set forth pursuant to statute. Illinois judges and judicial candidates are prohibited under the Code of Judicial Conduct from discussing issues that may come before the court, as setting bail is before the court daily, I am unable to ethically state what the primary consideration would be.

Do you believe that all citizens have adequate access to legal help and the legal system? If not, what can be done to provide wider and better access?

Unfortunately, not all citizens have adequate access to the legal system. However, we have made great strides with access to justice. Currently our Fourth Circuit courts are utilizing zoom. My current practice involves hybrid court two days a week, where litigants and attorneys may appear via zoom or in person. This practice enables people with transportation or scheduling issues increased access to the courts. Preliminary matters set in this fashion allow litigants the ability to appear without having to find childcare or even take part of a day off work. This practice also cuts down on costs for attorney travel time, thereby reducing costs to clients. Another invaluable tool that has increased access to legal help is The Illinois Supreme Court Commission On Access To Justice that has made many forms and information available on their website to assist self-represented litigants.

Effingham Daily News Editor Jeff Long can be reached at jeff.long@effinghamdailynews.com or 217-347-7152. Follow him on Twitter @EDN_editor