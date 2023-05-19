CIRCUIT COURT: Man accused of 2022 stabbing in court

May 18—GOSHEN — A man accused of robbery and battery by means of a deadly weapon had his jury trial scheduled, with hopes of establishing further proceedings in the future.

Brett Birdsall, 29, is accused in the March 9, 2022, stabbing of James Kephart in the 200 block of State Street in Elkhart.

According to a police affidavit, Kephart told police he'd been using illegal drugs with two individuals, a man and a woman, and a conversation of a sexual nature ensued before the three of them broke into a garage at 209 State St., Elkhart. There the man allegedly pulled a knife and demanded money from him. A scuffle ensued during which Kephart was stabbed and his wallet was stolen.

The two individuals left the scene and later on, police found two people matching the description provided "acting suspicious and looking back toward the location of the victim," according to court documents.

With blood dripping from his hands, Birdsall and a woman were detained, the charging affidavit reads. The affidavit also states the woman, later identified as Shontera Wilson, initially falsely identified herself as her sister, and also had blood at the base on her pinky. Wilson reportedly told officers that she had two knives in her sweatshirt pocket. Officers said they found three on her, along with a plastic bundle of what officers believed to be meth and a glass pipe, and a wallet with Kephart's documents.

Both Birdsall and Wilson denied to officers any involvement in the robbery, but allegedly admitted they'd been in contact with Kephart, with Wilson reportedly stating that he'd found the wall on the ground and picked it up knowing nothing about the stabbing or robbery. Birdsall stated in the charging affidavit that he had been in the garage with Kephart, but that Kephart had attacked him with a knife instead and the wallet fell out of his pocket and was then taken.

Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno reset the trial date from June 5 to Jan. 22, 2024, with a trial status conference scheduled for Dec. 28. Further proceedings are scheduled for July 13.

