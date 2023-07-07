CIRCUIT COURT: Miller sentenced in January burglary

Jul. 6—GOSHEN — An Elkhart man was sentenced in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday for a burglary dating January 7.

According to a police report, officers responded to the burglary in progress at 116 W. Bristol St., at 2:45 p.m. The owner of the home had watched on camera as a man kicked the door open on the east side of the building.

The man was found in the basement, hiding behind a desk. Once handcuffed and outside, the man told officers his name was Jim Taylor, however, a system check to find an individual under that name with the birthdate provided was unsuccessful. When asked if he lied due to outstanding warrants, the man confirmed and then identified himself as Ryan Miller, 39, Elkhart. At the time, Miller had a county warrant for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury from January 10, 2022.

Inside a backpack that had been in Miller's possession, officers also found two bottles of alcohol which the owner of the home claimed were from his bar and were worth $1,500 combined, according to the affidavit. Officers also reported finding a cut catalytic converter, which the owner said was not from any of his vehicles.

Miller was sentenced per plea bargain agreement, to Burglary, a Level 5 Felony, to four years at the IDOC with alternative placement at Elkhart County Community Corrections; Battery, a Level 6 Felony, to one and a half years; Intimidation, a Level 6 Felony, to one and a half years; and theft to one-year probation.

KENYA JONES

An Elkhart teen who was waived to adult court on a robbery charge pleaded guilty was charged with a total of 12 years to the Indiana Department of Corrections during Thursday's Circuit Court proceedings.

Kenya Jones, now 16, was charged with robbery, resisting law enforcement, and two counts of battery against a public safety officer following an incident October 10 that occurred at Bashor Children's Home, 62226 C.R. 15, Goshen.

According to police, Jones and two other girls, a 16-year-old and another 15-year-old battered an employee of Bashor Children's Home, punching her and kicking her several times before stealing her keys and running away from campus without permission. The trio was located by deputies in the area of C.R. 30 and C.R. 15 a few hours later and resisted law enforcement, punching and kicking them as well.

Later on, at the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center, Jones was also charged with two counts of battery against two law enforcement officials, a Level 6 Felony, for an incident on Nov. 20.

Jones was sentenced by plea agreement on count 1 Robbery, a Level 3 Felony, to 10 years at the IDOC with four years suspending and four years on reporting probation; count 2 Resisting Law Enforcement, a Misdemeanor, to 365 days concurrent with the robbery charge; and two counts of Battery of a Public Safety Official for the Nov. 20 incident in a separate case, a Level 6 Felony, to two years per count as concurrent charges. The cases will be served consecutively.

DARIUS TATE

Darius Tate, 31, Elkhart, met with the court for an initial hearing on an auto theft charge from February 11.

The Elkhart Police Department says the owner told them he'd forgotten to take the keys out of his 2014 Yamaha Zuma X at Rosedale High-Rise, 501 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, and sometime between the evening of February 10 and the afternoon February 11, the vehicle had been taken.

Surveillance footage showed a man officers were able to identify through previous interactions as Darius Tate. Tate initially denied that it was him in the photos, but eventually agreed, A case was opened June 19 with a bench warrant and Tate was arrested June 22.

On Thursday, an initial hearing took place for Tate. A preliminary plea of not guilty was entered and the public defender's office was appointed in the case.

The case is scheduled for jury trial March 4, 2024, with the pretrial status conference scheduled for August 3, an omnibus date of August 30, and a trial status conference February 8, 2024.

TYLER VINSON

Tyler Vinson, 30, South Bend, is accused of a theft at Heartland RV February 13. Vinson had an initial hearing in circuit court Thursday.

According to the Wakarusa Police Department, the company reported a missing Autel MaxiSys diagnostics tablet.

The following day, a man told police that he'd traded an amplifier and subwoofer for the tablet on Facebook Marketplace to an account registered to 'Tyler Angie Vinson.' On February 26, the man also identified Vinson as the man he'd made the trade with at his home.

Heartland RV indicated to police that Vinson had been fired from the company February 13 and never had permission to take the tablet. A warrant was issued for Vinson May 12 and a motion for a change of judge was issued June 12. Vinson had his initial hearing with Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno on Thursday.

Vinson hired attorney Vincent Campiti as defense counsel. A pretrial conference is scheduled for August 3, and an omnibus date August 30. The trial status conference February 8, with the jury trial scheduled for March 4

PEDRO PORTILLO

An Elkhart man is being charged with burglary and a series of violent felonies after an altercation with his ex-fiancé.

Pedro Portillo, 48, Elkhart, is charged with burglary, a Level 3 Felony; strangulation, a Level 6 Felony; domestic battery with priors, a Level 6 Felony; and intimidation, a Level 6 Felony, from an incident June 3. He's also had an additional misdemeanor domestic battery charge added to the charges.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Portillo broke into a home at 2731 Pleasant Plain Ave., Elkhart, threatening and battering his ex-fiance, Rosa Castro Torres. Around 9 p.m. June 3, witnesses on the scene told police a door at the home had been broken open, there was blood all over the house, and their friend was missing.

Officers pinged her phone and later found her. Castro Torres told police she'd agreed to meet him but when he came to the house around 11 a.m. and believed he was intoxicated or high on cocaine, acting strange, and being verbally aggressive, and punched her in her left eye so she ran into the home, but Portilla forced his way in the door and choked her. She was chased in and out of the home until she was able to lock the door and go to an upstairs bedroom, but Portilla again broke in, entering the room, pulling her hair, and choking her again, stating that he was going to kill her, then leaving.

Police found Portillo at 600 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart, and confirmed bleeding injuries on his hands and wrists that they believed were caused by breaking in through the window. Portillo said Castro Torres had asked to meet with him, and that the doors were open, but later claimed his injuries were from opening the doors and that he did not hurt Castro Torres but did see a mark on her right eye. He later admitted to breaking the glass but asserted that he did not touch Castro Torres.

Portillo told police that he was in the home, and she asked him to leave, and when he saw the injury, he became jealous and demanded to know who had injured her. Police noted that Portillo has a prior unrelated battery conviction, and an ongoing battery case against Castro Torres.

Portillo was appointed a public defender. Portillo is scheduled a trial status conference is scheduled for January 25, 2024, and the case is scheduled for a bench trial for the misdemeanors and a jury trial for felonies February 19, 2024.

SIARRA PONTIUS

Siarra Pontius, 20, Elkhart, met with the circuit court Thursday for a pretrial conference for her charge of armed robbery at 7- Eleven, 2805 Toledo Road, Elkhart, June 2.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the cashier at the gas station told police by a translator that Pontius held up the cashier with a knife around midnight June 2. The suspect walked around behind the counter and removed cash from the register and ran into the woods west of the business. Approximately $300 to $500 in cash was taken.

The cashier also told police that Pontius is known by employees for shoplifting from the store and believed she lived at the 20 East Apartments, 2125 Toledo Road, Elkhart. A witness who had been entering the parking lot immediately following the robbery told police that he'd seen a red passenger car leaving at a high rate of speed, flagged officers down at the apartment complex, and indicated to them that he saw the same vehicle pulling into the complex and a woman 'running for her life' from the vehicle into an apartment across the parking lot.

The vehicle was registered to a man currently incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail, and officers knew the man was in a relationship with Pontius and that she drove the vehicle, and confirmed her address to be at the apartments.

Around 2:24 a.m., Pontius was detained at the complex and through a search warrant, found two packs of Newports in a washing machine along with $107 in cash, and $50 wadded up in a 5-year-old's mattress. Pontius was also identified by the business owner from a surveillance photo.

A trial status conference is scheduled for January 25, and a jury trial is scheduled for February 19.

CRISTIAN GOMEZ BENITEZ

A man accused in a domestic situation turned battery and burglary, had more charges added to his case during Thursday's court proceedings.

Cristian Gomez Benitez, 33, Elkhart, is charged in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday on charges of burglary with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, and invasion of privacy. Additional misdemeanor charges of battery and invasion of privacy were added to the case during court Thursday due to an incident in June.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Cristian Gomez Benitez, 23, Elkhart, initially violated the restraining order against his former partner, of which he has two children, March 24.

Police responded to a call at a home at 1128 Whitfield Ct. in reference to Gomez Benitez allegedly inside the home with a gun, and in violation of a restraining order, at 2:18 p.m. The victim said he entered the home without permission and entered the kitchen, threatening her, before going upstairs to the bedroom, and that he had not been to the home since he was arrested in January.

The victim said she and the children left the home as soon as he went upstairs, and contacted police, despite Gomez Benitez's warning not to, and went to Victim's Assistance.

Police searched the home and found Gomez Benitez lying on a bed in a bedroom. A gun was found the bathroom wedged between the fan and a light fixture. In January, Gomez Benitez had been charged with invasion of privacy and violation of a restraining order from an ongoing domestic battery case with the victim.

A trial status conference for the new charges is scheduled for Aug. 3, with an omnibus date of August 30. All cases are scheduled for a trial status conference October 12. A bench trial for misdemeanors and a jury trial for felonies are scheduled for November 6.

BLAKE REFFETT

An Elkhart man attended Elkhart Circuit Court Thursday had a quick pretrial conference and waved his bond hearing for a series of charges including bestiality. Blake, Reffett, 20, Elkhart, is accused of intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 Felony, and bestiality, a Level 6 Felony, from an incident March 11, 2022.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Reffett's mother contacted Elkhart Police Department advising that she's seen her son engaging in a sexual act with her dog, pinned on the couch, at 811 Liberty St., Elkhart. She also told police that he had grabbed a hammer and told her to sit on the couch and not to get up or call the police otherwise he would hit her in the face with the hammer, kill her and then burn her. Officers observed the dog to have red marks and blood on him.

A veterinarian reported to the police department a preliminary diagnosis of trauma to the dog, including trauma around the dog's foreskin. Officers conducting a search warrant at the property later on June 10, also indicated they heard Reffett making reference to place a hit on his mother.

The trial status conference remains scheduled for Jan. 25, 2024 and the case is scheduled for jury trial Feb. 19, 2024.

DANIEL BRADLEY

A man is charged with burglary after a homeowner allegedly found him sleeping in her garage, drunk on her beer. Daniel Bradley, 44, San Diego, Calif, is charged with burglary, possession of meth, and possession of a firearm as a violent felon from the July 1 incident.

Elkhart City Police responded to a call about a burglary in progress at 1723 Greenleaf Blvd., Elkhart. There, the homeowner told officers a man, later identified as Bradley, was sleeping in her garage.

The homeowner told officers that when she arrived home around 12:20 a.m., her garage door was locked, but she didn't lock it. She found Bradley asleep and immediately contacted police, noting that her tools had been moved out of cabinets and drawers in the garage. Bradley also allegedly drank hard seltzers she'd had in the garage fridge.

While escorting handcuffed Bradley to the patrol vehicle, he told officers on scene that he was drunk and could not walk. While searching him, officers found a red credit card-sized pouch with meth inside, and three drill bits, which the homeowner claimed were stolen from her collection of tools in the garage.

Bradley appeared in court Thursday for an initial hearing. A pretrial conference is scheduled for August 3, and omnibus date for August 30, a trial status conference for February 8, jury trial for March 4.