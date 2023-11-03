CIRCUIT COURT: Murderer tries to get Elkhart County judge to recuse himself; judge says no

Nov. 2—GOSHEN — There was almost no change in a murderer's post-conviction relief despite numerous attempts on his behalf. Jamar Lamont Lewis, 36, appeared representing himself during Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday with a slew of motions on the table.

Lewis was sentenced in July 2007 to 63 years for the shooting of Franklin Stotts, Jr. on April 20, 2005, at Midtown Apartments in Elkhart, allegedly kicking in the door of Stott's apartment with another man and opening fire.

During Thursday's court proceedings, one of the motions presented by Lewis asked Christofeno to recuse himself for conflict of interest. Christofeno determined there was no proof of personal bias based on Lewis's argument wherein he mentioned to the judge that he had not previously disclosed his representation of prosecutor Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer on an unrelated matter historically. Christofeno told him he only needed to disclose that for the first six months after taking the bench, and that he was a member of the public defender's office. Christofeno said he made both of those disclosures for a year to ensure compliance, and that any former partners did not appear in his court for six months after his election to the bench.

"I have to be candid, Mr. Lewis, I'm surprised that you brought it up because all I've done with you is show you deference as a self-represented litigant," Christofeno said.

Defense attorney Jeffery Majerik filed a motion to continue because he will be out of town on the trial date. As a result, Lewis agreed to continue his post-conviction relief hearing scheduled for Dec. 13. Christofeno added that he had only granted the subpoena for Majerik though, and not two other people he wanted to subpoena as witnesses, stating it was not clear why the other two were necessary.

Lewis also argued that one motion, a request for admissions, in which the state failed to respond within 30 days, should be deemed admissible. Pitzer said it's been difficult to keep track of all the motions submitted, and Christofeno said the type of request does not follow the same laws and is more connected to civil cases.

The post-conviction relief trial was rescheduled for the first available date in February, although no date was offered.

CORREON M. MEUX

An Elkhart teen confirmed a trial date for his charge of murder during Thursday's court proceedings.

Correon Meux is accused of killing Logan Nussbaum, 18, of Goshen, in an Oct. 15 shooting.

According to Elkhart city police, Nussbaum was shot while driving at 2:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place, causing him to crash into two unoccupied parked cars and subsequently the tree line adjacent to Carriage House Apartments. Officers initiated first aid, but Nussbaum was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court records, due to Meux's own admission of gang affiliation, as well as the nature of the allegations, Meux, 15, was waived to adult court. Meux claimed affiliation with the Woody Kappa Gang, the records show, although according to the order waiving him, family, friends, and teachers found him to be a "good kid," and they were unaware of his daily marijuana and social ecstasy usage, or gang affiliation.

During Thursday's proceedings, the court confirmed Meux's trial status conference for Nov. 30, and jury trial date of Dec. 4. His public defender Jeffrey Majerik told the court when asked that his defense would be general denial.