CIRCUIT COURT: Suspect charged in Sept. 21 murder in Elkhart

Oct. 12—GOSHEN — Roosevelt Lewis, Jr., is accused of the murder Tom Moser III Sept. 21.

The call came in at 3:24 a.m. for sounds of gunfire at 516 S. Fifth St., Elkhart, and a man running from the scene. Police found Lewis Roosevelt nearby in clothing matching the original witness description, which was jeans and a sweatshirt, and attempted to stop him, but he refused and was tased. They also found the body of Moser, who appeared to have been shot numerous times, in the entryway of the apartment home at 516 S. Fifth Street.'

Lewis was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, intimidation, and resisting law enforcement.

Lewis was also charged with an attempted murder in 2003.

He was appointed a public defender.

Pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 9, with omnibus date of Dec. 7, and trial status conference June 20. Lewis' jury trial is scheduled for July 15.

KORAL L. JORDAN

An Elkhart woman has pleaded guilty in a crash that caused a Nov. 18, 2022 death.

Koral Jordan was arrested following a crash that resulted in the death of Robert Spann.

The charge spawns from a crash that occurred where a blue Chevrolet, driven by Jordan, crossed the center line while heading east on U.S. 20 and struck a red Nissan head, driven by Spann, according to police reports. Spann was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jordan's Chevrolet contained several liquor containers, marijuana, and a marijuana grinder. Jordan was taken to the hospital for treatment and a blood sample was taken resulting in a BAC of 0.259.

Defense attorney Martin McCloskey also told the court Thursday that the state had also requested discovery.

ELIZABETH FEUQUAY

An Elkhart woman had an initial hearing in court for a charge related to an accident she was involved in Oct. 3.

Police say Elizabeth Feuquay, 23, Elkhart, left the scene of a crash at Roys Avenue and Mishawaka Road, where she hit a bicyclist in a Jeep Renegade. The victim claimed that Feuquay got out of the vehicle and asked if he was okay, but left after the witness arrived. He recorded a video of the vehicle leaving the scene.

At Elkhart General Hospital, the victim found to have a broken jaw.

When police made contact with Feuquay by phone, she explained to them that she was on her way into work in Michigan City and they told her to come back. When she was pulled over on the U.S. 20 bypass, she pulled onto the left side of the roadway, and officers assumed she was impaired due to failing to yield properly. As the vehicle was being impounded for Feuquay's arrest on a charge of failure to yield, officers performed an inventory on it, and found a THC vape.

Upon interview, Feuquay attempted the crash to police and told them she'd checked on the victim and knew he was hurt, but made a bad decision, officers wrote in the affidavit.

Feuquay was cited for disregarding a stop sign, failure to yield the right-of-way at an intersection, failure to yield to emergency traffic, and having no valid drivers license.

She was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing injury.

Feuquay told the court that she's retaining Wilson & Kinsman and the court scheduled an attorney status conference for Oct. 19. Her pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 9, omnibus date Dec. 7, trial status conferenece June 20, and the case is scheduled for jury trial July 15.

ANTHONY R.A. AKER and LANDON A. GIBSON

Two Elkhart men are being charged in Elkhart County Circuit Court in connection with a burglary and auto theft from Sept. 21.

Anthony R.A. Aker, 19, and Landon A. Gibson, 19, are accused of burglarizing Pep Auto Sales, 1014 W. Pike St. According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called there in reference to five vehicles taken from the sales lot.

Later in the week, on Sept. 25, police were called to Ozinga, 1700 Egbert Ave., Goshen, regarding a Cadillac Escalade parked inside one of the property's abandoned buildings. Upon arrival, officers also found four of the five total vehicles stolen from the lot inside the building.

While officers were collecting evidence from the found vehicles, a Chevrolet Impala showed up at the scene, but left quickly, and so officers conducted a traffic stop. Aker was identified as the driver and Gibson as the passenger. They told officers they'd heard the building was vacant and admitted to being in the building days prior.

Goshen police later met up with them at Aker's home, where they agreed to speak to police. They told police that they, along with Brent Gibson, stole the vehicles. Their comments also led officers to the recovery of the last missing vehicle, a black Ford 350, which was at Broadmore Estates, and the keys to all five stolen vehicles.

Both were appointed public defenders and have pretrial conferences scheduled for Nov. 9, with an omnibus date of Dec. 7, and trial status conferences on June 20. Jury trials are scheduled separately for July 15.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.