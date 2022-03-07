Circuit judge announces retirement after 15 years on the bench

Staff Report
·3 min read
Twelfth Judicial Circuit Judge Debra Johnes Riva announced her retirement effective July 1, 2022. Riva, who served 15 years on the bench, is seen here presiding over the Feb. 14, 2020 &#x00201c;Say I Do Again,&#x00201d; sunset ceremony on Siesta Beach.
Twelfth Judicial Circuit Judge Debra Johnes Riva announced her retirement effective July 1, 2022. Riva, who served 15 years on the bench, is seen here presiding over the Feb. 14, 2020 “Say I Do Again,” sunset ceremony on Siesta Beach.

SARASOTA COUNTY – Circuit Judge Debra Johnes Riva has announced her retirement effective July 2, after serving 15 years on the Twelfth Judicial Circuit bench.

She was elected to her first six-year term in 2007 and was unopposed in her next two elections.

Because Riva will be retiring before the end of her third term, the governor has convened the circuit’s Judicial Nominating Commission to appoint a successor to complete her term.

From 2005: State Attorney's top prosecutor has taken the lead in high-profile cases

Riva submitted her resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis in a Feb. 2 letter

In that letter, she said: “It has been both an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties since my election to the bench in 2007.”

Riva received her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and her juris doctor degree from Nova Southeastern University.

Riva's prosecuting career: Prosecutor brings personal quest for justice to death penalty cases

Prior to her election to the circuit court, she worked for 15 years as an assistant state attorney at the Twelfth Circuit prosecuting felonies, serving as division chief and then prosecuting homicide cases.

Riva has been assigned to the Circuit Juvenile division in Sarasota County since 2021.

In addition to presiding over dependency and delinquency hearings, she presides over Sarasota County’s Early Childhood Court, a specialty court that focuses on at-risk families with infants. Between 2008-20 she was assigned to family and felony divisions in both Manatee and Sarasota counties.

In 2012 she served as the administrative judge for the circuit’s Unified Family Court and as chair of the Family Law Advisory Group.

In 2019 she served as the administrative judge for Sarasota County. She currently serves as the chair of the Criminal Court Steering Committee and her term expires June 30, 2022.

The Florida Supreme Court administrative order establishing the Steering Committee explains the group is tasked with helping “facilitate the fair, effective, and efficient delivery of justice, without bias or prejudice, through the use of consistent criminal court practices, procedures, and forms statewide.”

These administrative duties are in addition to her assigned caseload.

Between 2013-14 Riva served as president of The Judge John M. Scheb American Inn of Court, a professional organization of judges, lawyers, legal educators and law students that promotes legal advocacy, fosters a greater understanding of the legal system and provides members with opportunities for professional development.

She is a member of The Florida Bar, the Sarasota County Bar Association, the Civil League of Sarasota, and is a former Board of Directors member for Girl’s Incorporated.

Riva took a role in educating others, including her robed colleagues. She taught law classes as an adjunct professor at Manatee Community College – now State College of Florida – lectured statewide on issues regarding the prosecution of sex crimes and homicides; and served as the department chair and faculty instructor for a mandatory course for all judges presiding over cases where the State seeks the death penalty, as well as vice-chair of the Education Committee for the Circuit Judicial Conference, and faculty instructor with the Florida Chapter of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (FLAFCC).

She is active in the community, having officiated Sarasota County Government’s annual Valentine’s Day wedding vow renewal ceremony, “Say I Do, Again”, six times and recently said it’s one of her favorite things she gets to do as a judge.

Riva plans to travel and enjoy spending more time with her husband, Vince Riva, who retired four years ago after working at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for 34 years.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Debra Johnes Riva to retire

Recommended Stories

  • Fink announces re-election campaign

    The district includes Branch and Hillsdale counties and the city of Hudson in Lenawee County.

  • Stimulus Update: Strong Job Growth Makes Stimulus Checks Less Likely in 2022

    Job growth soared in February. That's a good thing for the economy but a bad thing for stimulus checks.

  • 25 Secrets Elon Musk and Every Other Rich Person Knows

    If it seems like the rich know something about money that the rest of us don't, it's probably because they do. There must be some reason the richest 1% of people now hold more than 40% of the world's...

  • Here’s the Maximum That You Can Get From Social Security

    Social Security retirement benefits are not the same for all retirees. The amount of your monthly benefit can vary greatly based on a number of different factors, from when you decide to claim Social...

  • Will You Regret Waiting to Claim Social Security?

    Waiting to claim your Social Security benefits can pay off big time under the right circumstances. In fact, for a typical retiree on track to get the average benefit, delaying a claim from age 62 to age 70 could result in a monthly income that's almost $900 per month higher. One of the biggest reasons you could come to regret claiming Social Security late is if you end up passing away before breaking even.

  • Anti-war protests continue in Russia amid mass arrests, media blackout

    Experts say restrictions on freedoms of assembly and speech are likely to escalate in Russia as the war in Ukraine continues.

  • Some Goldman Sachs employees are relocating from Russia to Dubai, a report says

    Many international firms are slashing their operations in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine almost two weeks ago.

  • In Twenty Years, Microsoft Has Only Sold 2.3 Million Xboxes In Japan

    Two decades ago, the first Xbox went on sale in Japan. In the U.S., Microsoft’s gaming machines have always been big hits, but that’s not been the case in Japan. To date, only 2.3 million Xbox consoles across all generations have been sold in the country.

  • Russia may allow outside firms to maintain airliners amid sanctions, Tass says

    Russia could allow passenger airliners to be maintained by third-party firms in a bid to help its domestic carriers hit by sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, Tass news agency said on Saturday. Tass said the Russian transport ministry had drawn up a draft bill to help airlines until September 2022. The bill would allow "the repair of aircraft and the replacement of components by third-party companies, as long as they meet the requirements for companies that are involved in maintenance," Tass said.

  • Armed intruder at Joint Base Andrews arrested as Harris lands there, other intruder escapes

    The intruders made their moves at the military base around the same time that Vice President Kamala Harris and other officials were at the facility.

  • Retirees in These 13 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks

    When you make retirement plans, chances are good you'll consider your Social Security benefits as you set your budget. Although it may come as a surprise, both the federal government and your state could end up taking a part of your Social Security retirement checks and leaving you with less to live on. If you live in any one of these states, your local government taxes Social Security benefits for at least some seniors.

  • NYC works to make it easier for residents to reunite with Ukrainian family members

    New York City is working with the feds to help Ukrainians reunite with family in the Big Apple, officials said Sunday.

  • Former Biden COVID-19 advisers, experts call for more action from White House

    A group of 53 authors - some of whom served on President Biden's COVID-19 task force before he entered the White House - have released a roadmap for the "next normal," arguing for further action as the country prepares to live with COVID-19.In their report released Monday, the authors acknowledged the sense of fatigue that many people are now experiencing as the pandemic stretches into its third year."Americans are beyond tired of waking up to...

  • 4 Things You Might Not Know About Social Security Spousal Benefits

    Most taxpayers are aware of the retirement benefits of the Social Security system. However, perhaps one of the greatest benefits of the entire program, the spousal benefit, is not as well-known. The...

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...

  • Can "humanitarian corridors" work in Ukraine?

    SHOWS: STORY:  Russia announced new “humanitarian corridors” on Monday (March 7), to allow Ukrainian citizens to flee from besieged cities under bombardment.But the move comes after two failed ceasefire attempts to evacuate civilians over the weekend. Which raises the question, will this time be any different?Moscow has proposed six corridors leading from Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.This time around, the safe routes lead directly into Russia itself and its ally Belarus.Moscow also said it would mount an airlift to take Ukrainians directly from Kyiv to Russia.The new proposal followed talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. However, Ukraine described the move as “completely immoral” and accused Russia of trying to “use people’s suffering to create a television picture.”The Inferfax news agency said Russia's defense ministry in turn accused Ukraine of not complying with agreements to create the humanitarian corridors.Ukraine wants its citizens to be allowed to evacuate towards the western city of Lviv instead.Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.“Our people from Ivankiv, Dymer, Vyshhorod, Kyiv will not go to Belarus to go afterwards to the Russian Federation by plane... We demand Russian Federation to accept our routes as well as establish ceasefire which we will agree on.”Previous attempts at establishing a humanitarian corridor for the city of Mariupol failed over the weekend. Around 200,000 people remain trapped with dwindling supplies.Ukraine accused Russian forces of shelling the designated routes.Moscow blamed Ukraine for the failures and denied targeting civilians.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

    A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," authorities

  • Death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith set to be executed in Tennessee next month

    Oscar Franklin Smith of Nashville is one of five inmates on Tennessee death row scheduled to be executed this year.

  • Handyman arrested after woman's body found in septic tank in Jensen Beach

    Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says a Jensen Beach woman's handyman is behind bars after what is believed to be her body was found in the septic tank outside her home.