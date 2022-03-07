Circuit judge announces retirement after 15 years on the bench

Twelfth Judicial Circuit Judge Debra Johnes Riva announced her retirement effective July 1, 2022. Riva, who served 15 years on the bench, is seen here presiding over the Feb. 14, 2020 “Say I Do Again,” sunset ceremony on Siesta Beach.

SARASOTA COUNTY – Circuit Judge Debra Johnes Riva has announced her retirement effective July 2, after serving 15 years on the Twelfth Judicial Circuit bench.

She was elected to her first six-year term in 2007 and was unopposed in her next two elections.

Because Riva will be retiring before the end of her third term, the governor has convened the circuit’s Judicial Nominating Commission to appoint a successor to complete her term.

Riva submitted her resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis in a Feb. 2 letter

In that letter, she said: “It has been both an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties since my election to the bench in 2007.”

Riva received her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and her juris doctor degree from Nova Southeastern University.

Prior to her election to the circuit court, she worked for 15 years as an assistant state attorney at the Twelfth Circuit prosecuting felonies, serving as division chief and then prosecuting homicide cases.

Riva has been assigned to the Circuit Juvenile division in Sarasota County since 2021.

In addition to presiding over dependency and delinquency hearings, she presides over Sarasota County’s Early Childhood Court, a specialty court that focuses on at-risk families with infants. Between 2008-20 she was assigned to family and felony divisions in both Manatee and Sarasota counties.

In 2012 she served as the administrative judge for the circuit’s Unified Family Court and as chair of the Family Law Advisory Group.

In 2019 she served as the administrative judge for Sarasota County. She currently serves as the chair of the Criminal Court Steering Committee and her term expires June 30, 2022.

The Florida Supreme Court administrative order establishing the Steering Committee explains the group is tasked with helping “facilitate the fair, effective, and efficient delivery of justice, without bias or prejudice, through the use of consistent criminal court practices, procedures, and forms statewide.”

These administrative duties are in addition to her assigned caseload.

Between 2013-14 Riva served as president of The Judge John M. Scheb American Inn of Court, a professional organization of judges, lawyers, legal educators and law students that promotes legal advocacy, fosters a greater understanding of the legal system and provides members with opportunities for professional development.

She is a member of The Florida Bar, the Sarasota County Bar Association, the Civil League of Sarasota, and is a former Board of Directors member for Girl’s Incorporated.

Riva took a role in educating others, including her robed colleagues. She taught law classes as an adjunct professor at Manatee Community College – now State College of Florida – lectured statewide on issues regarding the prosecution of sex crimes and homicides; and served as the department chair and faculty instructor for a mandatory course for all judges presiding over cases where the State seeks the death penalty, as well as vice-chair of the Education Committee for the Circuit Judicial Conference, and faculty instructor with the Florida Chapter of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (FLAFCC).

She is active in the community, having officiated Sarasota County Government’s annual Valentine’s Day wedding vow renewal ceremony, “Say I Do, Again”, six times and recently said it’s one of her favorite things she gets to do as a judge.

Riva plans to travel and enjoy spending more time with her husband, Vince Riva, who retired four years ago after working at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for 34 years.

