Circuit Judge Candidates weigh in on accuracy and safety when approving warrants

The death of Breonna Taylor spurred conversation about the use of search warrants. Louisville banned the use of the no-knock warrants with Breonna's Law and the Kentucky limited their use, allowing them in only specific circumstances.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's statewide Search Warrant Task Force released a report in December that included eight recommendations "for the consideration of all Kentucky state agencies involved in the search warrant process."

The Courier Journal, asked Circuit Court Judge candidates the following question about approving warrants with the intention of helping voters get to know the judicial candidates in a way that is helpful in the voting booth. There are four contested Circuit Court judicial divisions on the ballot in the May 17 primary for Jefferson County. Every voter will select a judge in each division.

Warrants have been an issue in recent years. How would you approach the issuance to ensure fairness, accuracy and the safety of the community?

Division 5

Tracy Evette Davis

"A judge authorizing the search of a dwelling, business, car, etc is a significant intrusion and requires strict adherence to existing legal and administrative standard to protect the constitutional safeguards citizens have from unreasonable searches and seizures. They are an important tool used by law enforcement where criminal activity is taking place or has taken place. My approach would be to review information thoroughly, look at the timeliness of the facts given in the search warrant, if there are any concerns to go back and ask questions of the requesting officer, prosecutor, investigator, etc. to assure there is probable cause for the issuance of the warrant at the time of signing. In addition, I would weigh in the possible safety concerns of those who would be near the area where the search was to take place to assure safety of all involved, including the potential suspect, persons within the premises, innocent bystanders and officers executing the warrant."

Christine Miller

"Search warrants should always be closely reviewed and handled in accordance with the law. Judges are responsible for closely evaluating every detail within the warrant, asking questions and maintaining impartiality"

Mary M. Shaw

"Reviewing search warrants prepared by police officers is a part of a circuit judge's duties. Each warrant must be carefully reviewed and only signed when probable cause is found. I am in favor of the recommendation that an officer have a prosecutor review the warrant before presenting it to a judge. The more people involved in the warrant process - the better."

Division 7

Melissa Logan Bellows

"As a Judge, it is an enormous responsibility to ensure that the search warrants are supported by adequate evidence before signing them. As our community has seen before, the ramifications can be tragic. I would hold to the highest standards regarding the issuance of search warrants, to ensure that there is a fair and just cause for issuing the warrant. That being said, we still need search warrants to keep our community safe from violence. If we work diligently with law enforcement to ensure that there is adequate cause and that the search warrants are executed properly, there should be better outcomes all around"

Critt Cunningham

"As a prosecutor, a significant number of cases I have handled over the last 20 years involve search warrants. I know from experience, that search warrants are designed to protect an individual's privacy, property and guarantee the 4th Amendment. They limit the states' power to intrude on the individual and yet, simultaneously, they allow the state an avenue to protect the public at the expense of the individual to pursue criminal conduct. I will only issue search warrants after I am completely satisfied by a witness' under oath statement as to the truth of the matters supporting probable cause. And even then, I will only issue a warrant if it describes the place and items to be searched with particularity, is not written to broadly, and comports with recent limitations on "no-knock" warrants brought about after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor."

Theodore “Ted” Shouse

"I have advocated for search warrant reform for years. Currently, police officers can choose which judge to present a warrant application to. Nowhere else in the court system does a party get to pick their judge. Judges should be randomly assigned to review search warrant applications.

"The conversation between the police officer and the judge should be recorded—just like every other conversation between litigants and judges. This is not done currently. The tape of that conversation should be sealed until the warrant has been served. Then it should be turned over to the defendant as part of the normal discovery process so that the defendant will know what was said. That is important information about the investigation. Rejected warrant applications that should be filed and made available after charges have been filed."

Division 9

Tim Buckley

"The decision to grant a search warrant is one of the most important and difficult questions which a judge must decide. Whether granted or denied, a judge's decision on a warrant application has serious consequences. Moreover, a judge can make the decision to grant a warrant based only on the sworn affidavit of a police officer. A judge must have confidence that the information provided is complete and accurate to the best of the officer’s knowledge. Without such trust, the system cannot operate. My approach would be to thoroughly review all warrant applications to ensure that the affidavit establishes probable cause that evidence of a crime will be found in a particular place. The burden is always on the requesting officer to provide specific and recent information from trustworthy sources to justify the search. A judge must assume that the officer’s sworn statement is true, and then determine whether it meets the standard to grant a search warrant."

Sarah Clay

"Search warrants have been an issue for good reason. Currently, no record is made of the discussion that occurs between a warrant-seeking officer and judge, and officers are able to choose what judge they go to when seeking to have a warrant signed. I think transparency in the court system is of paramount importance. I would advocate for a local rule change that would require the discussion between the judge and officer to be recorded and thereafter made available to counsel in the case. In conjunction with that rule change, I would support the random assignment of judges to warrant applications. "

Nichole Taylor Compton

"The Constitution gives each person sacred rights, including those afforded under the 4th Amendment against search and seizure. Our forefathers valued those rights enough to enumerate them. Searches are only allowed in narrowly-tailored instances.

"Search warrants are necessary in some cases. However, judges must give each case individualized consideration.

"Judges are tasked with approving (or disapproving) and signing search warrants. Given the role of creating checks and balances, I would be a judge who uses common sense and care. With each instance, as a good judge would, I would read and evaluate the information given by the officers or requesting agency, ensuring the info is valid and verified. If a search warrant request appeared unjustified or unnecessary, I'd inquire or require additional information. I'd only make the best sound decision before authorizing.

"We have witnessed many instances where our system has failed to do so, failing our community. We have seen how misuse or overuse violates rights and tarnishes reasonable searches. The people of Jefferson County deserve safety, fairness, and to enjoy our constitutional rights. Signing search warrants will never be a rubber-stamped task in my judicial tenure. Too much is at stake."

Alan L. Lani

"Warrant applications are inherently a one-sided process, which gives the court a heightened responsibility to ensure the accuracy of the information presented. It is paramount that warrants issue only on reliable, accurate information, and since there is no adversarial presentation, it is up to the Court to review the application with thoroughness and appropriate skepticism."

F. Todd Lewis

"I am proud to be endorsed in this race by the sponsor of the ordinance to eliminate most “no-knock” warrants in Louisville. Unmerited no-knock warrants are bad for police, and bad for citizens. They put citizens’ rights to defend their homes on a collision course with the police in a situation where both could lose—perhaps even lose their lives. Here are some other ideas stemming from my 25 years working in criminal law: (1) the interaction between judge and police officer in the request for a search warrant needs to be better recorded, for later review. (2) Sworn prosecutors should be more involved in search warrant review before they are submitted to the judge. People may not know that these interactions are “ex parte,” meaning only the police are present with the judge. That’s OK, that’s lawful, but it is important that it be subject to later review."

Division 10

Dorislee Gilbert

"As required by law, I will thoroughly review every search warrant application presented to me and sworn to before me by an officer with knowledge of the facts. If additional information is required or orally offered to support the grant of the search warrant, I will require that it be included in the written affidavit in order to make a complete and reviewable record. I will be mindful of legal requirements like a nexus between the crime being investigated and the evidence sought, lack of staleness of evidence and establishment of reliability of confidential informants. As required by the Constitution, I will require probable cause for issuance of a search warrant. I will follow recently enacted laws regarding higher standards for no-knock warrants. With my many years of experience as a felony prosecutor, particularly one who advised other prosecutors regarding legal issues, I am equipped to judge the legal sufficiency of search warrant applications."

Zackary "Zack" McKee

"I will follow the law when approaching the issuance of search warrants. I will first take my time to thoroughly read the affidavits supporting the search warrant. I will carefully read the search warrant for the place, person or thing to be searched to make sure it is accurately and specifically described. I will then check to see if there is probable cause to believe that a crime has occurred or evidence of a crime will be found. The importance is taking the time to review any search warrant and ask questions if necessary. I will not simply rush through the process."

Patricia "Tish" Morris

"First each warrant must be scrutinized and thoroughly reviewed before signing. Secondly, any outside influence or political motivation must be removed from the judiciary when signing the search warrant. Finally, those judges that sign the search warrants that lead to negative unwarranted danger to the community must be held accountable."

