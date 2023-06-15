Circularity Scotland: Bottle return scheme firm 'on brink of collapse'

Breaking News image

The firm which was due to manage a controversial Scottish recycling scheme appears to be on the brink of collapse.

Staff have being sent home from Circularity Scotland and the board is unable to confirm if they will be paid for the month or if they will be able to return to the office.

The company was in charge of the deposit return scheme (DRS) which has been delayed until 2025.

Its board said it recognised it was an "extremely difficult time" for staff.

It said bosses were "working tirelessly" to find a solution.

The Scottish government's flagship recycling scheme was supposed to launch in March next year.

But a week ago it was announced it would be delayed until October 2025 at the earliest.

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater said she had been left with no choice after the UK government excluded glass from the Scottish scheme.

Circularity Scotland released a statement on Thursday afternoon.

It said: "The board of Circularity Scotland have been working to manage the impact of the Scottish government's announcement and find a way for the business to continue to operate.

"While this work is ongoing, we instructed staff to go home on Thursday 8 June.

"The unfortunate reality is that, at this point, we are not able to confirm whether our staff will be paid for this month or whether they will be able to return to the office.

"The board recognises that this is an extremely difficult time for our people and is working tirelessly to find a solution.

"We have remained in communication with our staff throughout and will provide updates to them at the earliest possible time."

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.