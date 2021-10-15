Circumstances of man's death in Dayton under investigation

Oct. 15—A man whose death is under investigation after he was found deceased Thursday afternoon inside a Dayton home had not been seen nor heard from in more than a week.

Dayton police were dispatched just before 2 p.m. to check on the welfare of a man in the 800 block of Blanche Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

A woman reported that she was concerned because she had not seen nor heard from her boyfriend in eight days. She also said there was mail in his mailbox, his cellphone was no longer working and that a neighbor told her he also hadn't seen him in more than a week, according to a dispatch recording.

The woman said she filed a missing persons report in Trotwood, but was told she needed to contact Dayton police because the home he rented was in Dayton.

"Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a person at a home on Blanche Street," Dayton police said.

The man's name has not been released.

A police spokeswoman said more information is expected to be released Friday.

