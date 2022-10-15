Circumstances of officers involvement in Southaven restaurant shooting unclear

A police officer at a restaurant in Southaven, Miss. was involved in an early morning shooting that sent someone to a Memphis hospital in critical condition, according to state and city investigators.

Details of what happened and why are still rapidly developing.

At about 12:30 AM on Saturday, police swarmed a parking lot in Southaven on Airways Blvd.

They were responding to a call of a shooting at the Red Hook Cajun Seafood Restaurant, Southaven Police said in a Facebook post-Saturday morning.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations released a statement that said the agency was investigating a shooting involving a police officer from the small town of Drew, Miss., which is located about 100 miles southwest of Southaven.

However, questions swirled about what exactly happened and the nature of the officer’s involvement.

When contacted by phone, Drew Police Department Assistant Police Chief James Winston said he had not been contacted by state investigators, that the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unknown to him, and that he did not know which of the department’s eight sworn officers and four reserve officers had been involved.

He said he was in the process of reaching out to Southaven Police for information when contacted by a reporter at about 2 PM Saturday.

When asked, Southaven Police pointed a reporter to a Facebook post, noting they responded and discovered the person shot had left before police got there.

That person was located in Horn Lake and taken to Regional One, the post stated.

The post stated police had detained a “person of interest” but did not specify who that person is.

By daylight Saturday, a paper covering had been put over the shattered glass at the restaurant.

