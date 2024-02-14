'Circumstantial case': Jury acquits man accused of deadly pop-up party shooting

A man who faced charges for a deadly pop-up party shooting walked out of the Leon County Courthouse Friday evening a free man.

Dreshawn Barber, 25, was arrested in 2020 on charges of premeditated homicide and possession of a firearm by a delinquent adult, according to court records. But after a two-day trial, a jury found him not guilty and he was released from custody.

Mutaqee Akbar, Barber's attorney, said it was a "mostly circumstantial case."

Tallahassee police officers investigate a fatal shooting Saturday morning at the Rattler gas station at West Orange Avenue and Springhill Road.

"Nothing tied him to it other than just one witness who was unreliable," Akbar said of the shooting.

The witness initially identified Barber, then during his deposition two or three weeks ago, Akbar said he told them he didn't actually see anything, but reverted back to his original statement during trial that it was Barber.

On July 25, 2020, more than 300 people gathered outside of a gas station on West Orange Avenue the night that a man was shot and killed. Surveillance footage showed the parking lot was flooded with cars and people drinking, smoking dancing and hanging out, according to the arrest report.

Akbar said the video was grainy, which made it hard to identify anyone conclusively. Three civilian witnesses testified, he said, but only one was able to identify Barber, and the description he provided of the suspect's outfit — red pants, black shirt, white shoes — didn't match what Barber was wearing.

Investigators connected Barber to the fatal shooting through the witness' statement and the fact that about a month before the incident, Barber, armed with a pistol, chased Johnson through the parking lot of Leon Arms apartments on Holton Street.

“Dreshawn declared the next time he saw the victim, he and the victim would shoot it out and one of them would die,” the arrest report says.

Assistant State Attorney Savannah Jacobs didn't return a reporter's call for comment on the outcome of the case.

Akbar said the prosecutors were "extremely unhappy" with the trial's outcome. And while he's happy for his client's victory and vindication, Akbar said he doesn't celebrate it because both families had to live through the horrors of gun violence.

"It's a sad scenario, just the state of where we are now as a community," he said.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jury acquits man accused of 2020 deadly pop-up party shooting