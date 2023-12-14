Circus performer falls more than 30ft from ‘wheel of death’

Injured acrobat is understood to have broken bones but the extent of his injuries is not clear - WESSEX NEWS AGENCY

A circus performer was hospitalised after falling more than 30ft from the “wheel of death”.

The show was immediately stopped after an acrobat, aged in his 20s, slipped while riding the giant apparatus at the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on Wednesday evening.

A video appears to show him fall at least 10 metres (33ft), according to the BBC.

Ringmaster Jack Jay said the man was conscious after the fall.

It’s understood that he may have broken bones, although the full extent of his injuries is not clear, Mr Jay told the BBC.

He added: “It looked like miss-timing. He went to jump through one of the wheels and slipped, landing on the floor.”

Two members of the audience, thought to be a paramedic and a police officer, came forward to help.

Police and ambulance services were called to the scene after the incident, according to Mr Jay.

Health and safety officials were expected to investigate the fall and the condition of the purpose-built circus apparatus.

The acrobat’s partner in the act was his brother, who accompanied him to James Paget University Hospital along with circus staff.

‘Scary for all involved’

A spokesman for the Christmas Spectacular said: “Obviously this sort of event is scary for all involved. We are all wishing a speedy recovery for our fellow cast member.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “One ambulance, one rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to St George’s Road, Great Yarmouth last night (13) following reports of a man injured in a fall. One patient was transported to James Paget Hospital with serious injuries.”

Norfolk Constabulary was contacted for comment.

In 2019 a female acrobat was taken to hospital after falling during a performance at London’s Winter Wonderland reportedly after slipping from her harness.

The incident occurred at the Zippos Christmas Circus Show at 6pm, during a performance of Cirque Berserk.

Staff rushed to help the artist, Jackie Louise Armstrong, 35, after she didn’t get up. The tent in Hyde Park was cleared of audience members.

Initial reports said the acrobat fell 30ft but Zippos later said it was 12ft.

