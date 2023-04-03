Cirencester pensioner admits to having a firearm in public

Michael Edwards was released on unconditional bail to return to Cirencester Courthouse for sentencing

A pensioner has admitted possessing an imitation firearm in public.

Michael Edwards, 72, of Shepherds Way, Cirencester, appeared at Gloucester Crown Court on 30 March.

Edwards denied a more serious charge of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause Daine Gooden to believe that unlawful violence would be used against him in August last year, which was accepted by the prosecution.

Edwards was bailed to return to court on 28 April for sentencing.

Edwards admitted the lesser charge of having a firearm in a public place in Shepherds Way, Cirencester, in August, 2022.

Prosecutor Catherine Flint told the court the pleas entered by Edwards were acceptable to the Crown and added no evidence would be offered on the more serious charge he denied.

The Judge, Recorder Emma Zeb, told Edwards: "The court always tries to progress cases when it can, as it's never desirable to leave sentencing to another date.

"However, this is your first conviction, for which the guidelines to the charge that you've admitted point to a community-based sentence.

"And under these circumstances it would be appropriate for the sentencing judge to know more about you and to find out what were the underlying factors to this offence and I requested that a pre-sentence report is carried out."

Edwards was asked to return to Cirencester Courthouse on 28 April.

