Cirque Du Soleil // Corteo at Blue Federal Credit Union Arena

Changes to how Google displays search results in the European Union, which the tech giant is testing ahead of a ban on self-preferencing that kicks in March 7 under the ex ante competition reform, the Digital Markets Act (DMA), have drawn a furious reaction from online travel agency, eDreams Odigeo. Google's tweaks to what it displays in response to travel-related search queries "continues to raise substantial competitive concerns within the travel retailing industry, particularly by perpetuating long-standing self-favouring practices that actively encourage consumers to remain within Google’s ecosystem", the online travel agency said today in a press release that also urges "vigilance" and "decisive action" from EU regulators whose job it will soon be to enforce the DMA on so called "gatekeepers".