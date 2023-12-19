Cirrus Aircraft plans new $14M complex here; see where

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Cirrus Aircraft will expand its presence further in Central Florida with a new complex.

The Duluth, Minnesota-based plane manufacturer has plans for a $14 million complex on eight acres at Kissimmee Gateway Airport. The Kissimmee City Council on Dec. 19 is scheduled to consider an agreement to execute the ground lease option for the land with the company.

The undeveloped property is located near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Dyer boulevards. Already, the company owns a 13,530-square-foot hangar building at the site, and as of April it had 25 employees in the Orlando region.

