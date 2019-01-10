Is Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRUS) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), which has zero-debt on its balance sheet, can maximize capital returns by increasing debt due to its lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is CRUS will have to follow strict debt obligations which will reduce its financial flexibility. While CRUS has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I recommend you look at the following hurdles to assess CRUS’s financial health.

Is CRUS right in choosing financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. CRUS’s absence of debt on its balance sheet may be due to lack of access to cheaper capital, or it may simply believe low cost is not worth sacrificing financial flexibility. However, choosing flexibility over capital returns is logical only if it’s a high-growth company. Opposite to the high growth we were expecting, CRUS’s negative revenue growth of -12% hardly justifies opting for zero-debt. If the decline sustains, it may find it hard to raise debt at an acceptable cost.

NasdaqGS:CRUS Historical Debt January 10th 19 More

Can CRUS meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Cirrus Logic has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. At the current liabilities level of US$156m, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 4.12x. Having said that, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high, although this is not necessarily a bad thing.

CRUS is a fast-growing firm, which supports having have zero-debt and financial freedom to continue to ramp up growth. Since there is also no concerns around CRUS’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Going forward, its financial position may change. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how CRUS has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Cirrus Logic to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

