Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer?

Analyzing Cirrus Logic, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRUS) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether or not the company has met expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Today I will assess CRUS's recent performance announced on 29 June 2019 and compare these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

How Did CRUS's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

CRUS's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 29 June 2019) of US$99m has declined by -14% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 9.5%, indicating the rate at which CRUS is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and if the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

NasdaqGS:CRUS Income Statement, August 9th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Cirrus Logic has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.9% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.2% is below the US Semiconductor industry of 7.9%, indicating Cirrus Logic's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Cirrus Logic’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 15% to 7.9%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Typically companies that endure a prolonged period of reduction in earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase Although, if the entire industry is struggling to grow over time, it may be a indicator of a structural change, which makes Cirrus Logic and its peers a riskier investment. I recommend you continue to research Cirrus Logic to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 29 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

