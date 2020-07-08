CirrusMD Selected as Telemedicine Vendor for Businessolver's MyChoice(SM) Market Benefits Marketplace

Businessolver's MyChoice Market and CirrusMD Provider Network connect transitioning employees with immediate access to text-first virtual care

DENVER, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CirrusMD , a text-first virtual care solution, today announced that it was selected by Businessolver , the leader in SaaS-based benefits technology and services, as part of the MyChoiceSM Market benefits marketplace . Individuals moving into a benefits ineligible status, as well as those terminated or furloughed from employment, can have instant, text-first access to physicians through the CirrusMD platform. The platform is accessible 24/7 via app or web and delivers virtual primary care, behavioral health, urgent care, pediatric and other specialty care.

CirrusMD (PRNewsfoto/CirrusMD) More

CirrusMD enables employees to access a live physician from any web-enabled device, with no upfront paywalls, waits or appointments. The platform's unique text-first, continuous-conversation design allows individuals to control the flow of the conversation and check in wherever, whenever they need care. By selecting CirrusMD and its provider network, Businessolver is offering a flexible way to help people more effectively receive care and navigate through healthcare challenges during this difficult time.

"The current COVID-19 pandemic has brought uncertainty to employers and employees alike, especially when it comes to providing and accessing critical medical-related benefits for terminated or furloughed employees," said Sherri Bockhorst , Businessolver's SVP of Product Strategy and Innovation. "CirrusMD's human centered, text-based approach to virtual care ensures that individuals and their families impacted by the current economic downturn have access to affordable coverage, now and in the future, regardless of their current state of work."

Businessolver's MyChoice Market provides access to comprehensive health insurance coverage options, including medical, vision, and dental, ACA-compliant plans, Medicare plans and other supplemental products. Additionally, it includes complimentary access to licensed Benefits Advisors to help employees research, compare and select best-fit plans. CirrusMD was selected for the MyChoice Market benefits marketplace alongside national payers, including Anthem, Humana, Kaiser Permanente, Cigna and more.

"As a doctor, my first priority continues to be providing patients with quality, accessible care, both in the emergency room and on the CirrusMD telemedicine platform," said Blake McKinney, M.D., co-founder and chief medical officer at CirrusMD. "I'm proud to be partnering with Businessolver to ensure employees, who have been terminated or furloughed during this time and are unsure of where to turn to get care for themselves and their families, have barrier-free access to high-quality care, whenever and wherever."

CirrusMD partners with many of the country's largest payers, employers and delivery networks to empower millions of patients with barrier-free, on-demand access to virtual primary and multi-speciality care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has experienced annualized platform utilization rates of up to 56 percent for its payer and employer partners, and has generated 95 percent user satisfaction scores while keeping wait times to connect with a physician to under one minute.