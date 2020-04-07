Cisco to Acquire Fluidmesh to Boost Internet of Things Business

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) announced that it plans to acquire technology company Fluidmesh Networks, to meet the growing demand for wireless connectivity on trains, subways and for other industries operating at high rates of speed.

New York-based Fluidmesh is a wireless technology provider that serves railway systems, subways, public transit and shipping ports. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Cisco said it expects the acquisition to close before the end of the year, bolstering its internet of things business, where devices and appliances are controlled over networks.

“With wireless technology playing a greater role in every organization’s multi-access internet of things strategy, reliable wireless connectivity is paramount to organizations operating industrial internet of things environments, whether that’s manufacturing, mining, rail, or ports, where wireless technology automates operations to improve safety and lower costs,” said Liz Centoni, Cisco’s senior vice president and general manager for Cloud, Compute, and IoT businesses. “The acquisition of Fluidmesh strengthens Cisco’s offerings in this space with leading technology that’s designed to provide zero loss of data transfer at speeds in excess of 300 Km/h.”

Four-star analyst Simon Leopold at Raymond James on Monday lowered Cisco’s price target to $48 from $54, while maintaining a Buy rating. Overall, the consensus of Wall Street analysts views Cisco as a Moderate Buy investment, based on 10 Buys and 7 Holds. The $47.87 average price target implies 16% upside potential in the coming 12 months. (See Cisco’s stock analysis on TipRanks)

Fluidmesh, which has about 55 employees was founded in 2005 by engineers from MIT and the Politecnico di Milano in Italy. The company was acquired by Generation 3 Capital and Waveland Investments, two Chicago private equity firms, in 2011.

