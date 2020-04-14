Cisco Continues Commitment to Customers and Partners with $2.5B in Financing to Support Business Resiliency

New payment program allows customers and partners to:

- Access technology to support business continuity

- Invest for recovery, deferring 95 percent of the cost until January 2021

- Protect their business with cash preservation and minimized cash outlay

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cisco is continuing its global commitment to help customers and partners navigate an evolving landscape with the introduction of a new Business Resiliency Program. Offered through Cisco Capital, the vendor financing business within Cisco, and designed to help mitigate financial challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, this program includes $2.5 billion in financing to provide organizations with access to the solutions they need to keep their businesses running and productive, their employees safe and support their communities during these unprecedented times.

"Cisco's customers and partners are under enormous pressure to keep their businesses connected while remaining productive and secure," said Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco. "Whether it's technology, financing or helping those most in need, Cisco is committed to working together to fight this pandemic on every front."

Cash flow is a top concern for Cisco customers and partners in the current environment. The new Business Resiliency Program offered by Cisco Capital includes an up-front 90-day payment holiday and allows a customer to defer 95 percent of the cost of a new product or solution until 2021, which in turn protects their business and increases their existing cash flow. Starting in January 2021, customers would then make a monthly payment based on the total financed amount and the remaining term of the financing. All Cisco solutions are eligible for this program, including hardware, software and services as well as up to five percent of partner provided services, such as installation.

The program also offers support to Cisco's 60,000 partner ecosystem. The Business Resiliency Program will help partners provide an additional solution to better serve customers, without any change to their own financial situation, in this challenging business environment. It will accelerate their sales cycles and allow partners to offer their customers payment solutions to better manage their cash flow.

"Cisco Capital's goal is to make it easier for customers and partners to acquire the technology they need to keep their businesses running and productive. Their success is our priority," said Kristine A. Snow, SVP and President, Cisco Capital. "The new Business Resiliency Program is designed with this in mind and will help address some of our customer's most pressing concerns."

In addition, Cisco Capital is supporting customers and partners through Cisco Refresh, the Cisco certified remanufactured product portfolio, to help with budget constraints. Cisco Refresh offers a wider range of products and further discounts and promotions to help customers and partners receive competitivity priced, pre-owned products quickly and easily. Cisco Refresh solutions are also eligible for the Business Resiliency Program where 95 percent of the cost can be deferred until 2021.