Cisco developing private-cloud subscriptions for companies - The Information

(Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc is developing a subscription service called Cloud Stack to help enterprises shift or move back to private data centers from public ones, The Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

As part of the service, Cisco will also manage hardware and software within private data centers for customers who cannot do so on their own, or would prefer to outsource it, the report said.

There is no clarity on the timeline for the launch of Cloud Stack, which is in the early stage of development, the report https://bit.ly/2TXkm2S added.

Cisco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

During the pandemic, demand for cloud service providers shot up as businesses, schools and government institutions looked for cost-effective ways to shift online.

Amazon.Com Inc's Amazon Web Services pioneered the public cloud by letting businesses rent data centers on a subscription basis. Microsoft Corp's Azure and Google Cloud also help companies shift their operations to the public cloud.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

