Cisco Gives Upbeat Outlook as Chip Supply Shortages Ease

Ian King
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc., the biggest maker of machines that run the internet and corporate computer networks, gave a bullish forecast for quarterly sales as chip supply shortages ease and it’s able to fill more orders.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Revenue in the fiscal first quarter will grow 2% to 4%, Cisco said in a statement Wednesday. Analysts had predicted that sales would be roughly flat from a year ago, when revenue was $12.9 billion. For fiscal 2023, the company expects sales to expand as much as 6%.

The shares gained as much as 6.9% to $49.86 in late trading.

The outlook suggests Cisco can weather a shaky economy and tech spending slowdown, helped by better access to supply. The company saw orders remain steady through the end of the quarter and there’s no indication that customers are tightening their budgets, according to Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren.

“We’re not seeing any signs of order cancellation,” he said. Unlike the personal computer industry, which is suffering a steep decline, networking and security technology remains essential for companies, Herren said. “It’s not optional.”

Though the company is getting more of the components it needs, shortages will drag on throughout fiscal 2023 and keep Cisco from meeting all of the healthy demand that’s out there, executives said.

While revenue growth will exceed some projections, Cisco’s profitability may not. In the current period, profit will be 82 to 84 cents when excluding certain items. For the year, earnings will be $3.49 to $3.56. Average estimates were for 84 cents in the quarter and $3.54 for the year.

Investors are focused on the company’s order rates, which provide a sense of future sales. Growth by that measure accelerated to 15% in the fourth quarter from the prior period, the company said. That increase had slowed to just 8% in the fiscal third period after a run of quarters when it was over 30%.

Cisco’s stock performance has reflected those concerns this year. The company has given up more than a third of its market capitalization in 2022, putting the onetime king of Silicon Valley at less than $200 billion.

Under Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins, Cisco has been trying to spur growth with updated hardware and software, as well as new services provided over the internet. The idea is to pursue more sources of revenue, beyond the networking equipment that is Cisco’s hallmark.

Reflecting that shift, Cisco’s unit that contains hardware shrank about 1% in the third quarter. Security and its business that sells optimization of internet-based services had strong growth.

Revenue in the three months ended in July was $13.1 billion, flat from a year ago. Excluding some items, earnings per share was 83 cents. Analysts had projected sales of $12.7 billion and profit of 82 cents.

(Updates with CFO comment in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Cisco stock pops on fourth-quarter earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre breaks down Cisco's fourth-quarter earnings results.

  • Cisco earnings and revenue forecast quell fears of slowdown, stock rises

    Cisco Systems Inc. shares rose in extended trading Wednesday after the networking company forecast stronger revenue growth than expected in the months ahead, quelling fears of a slowdown in businesses' technology spending.

  • Agilent (A) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Agilent's (A) results for the fiscal third quarter reflect strong momentum in the pharma, and chemical & energy market.

  • Is Trending Stock CocaCola Company The (KO) a Buy Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Coke (KO) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Cisco Stock Jumps As 2023 Revenue Outlook Beats Estimates

    Cisco Systems' 2023 revenue outlook came in ahead of expectations while fiscal fourth-quarter for 2022 topped views. CSCO stock surged.

  • Cisco Beats Estimates. The Stock Is Jumping.

    Networking and security products company Cisco Systems reported strong fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings and provided an upbeat outlook.

  • Cisco needs 'to start executing better on areas of expansion': Analyst

    JMP Securities, a Citizens Company Senior Research Analyst Erik Suppiger joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine Cisco System's fourth-quarter earnings beat, the tech company's supply chain struggles, and growth opportunities.

  • UK Blocks Takeover of Electronic-Design Firm on Chinese Security Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK government blocked the takeover of an electronic design company by a Hong Kong-based firm, the latest example of Britain’s increasing hostility to Chinese investment.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester United FC, Sources SayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Se

  • Flotilla of Diesel Ships Sails for Europe as Energy Crisis Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- A fleet of ships carrying diesel, one of the world’s most important fuels, is heading for European markets facing energy-security threats from high temperatures, soaring gas prices, and Russian disruption.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester United FC, Sourc

  • Fed staff sees bond portfolio income turning negative in coming months

    The development potentially signals that the stream of tens of billions of dollars from income earned from its bond portfolio that it has been sending annually to the U.S. Treasury may slow as the Fed shrinks its balance sheet. It should not affect the ability to implement monetary policy as directed by the Federal Open Market Committee, according to minutes of the July 26-27 meeting. The negative income would be shown as a deferred asset on the Fed's balance sheet, which "would be extinguished over time as net income turned positive again in later years."

  • Cisco expects revenue growth as supply chain pressures ease

    (Reuters) -Cisco Systems Inc gave a positive forecast for first-quarter sales as a COVID-19 recovery in China eases supply chain shortages and helps it meet demand for networking hardware, sending the company's shares 5% higher in extended trading. The results announced on Wednesday suggest networking equipment makers have started overcoming the component crunch that had kept them from tapping a post-pandemic revival in digital infrastructure spending. "After a challenging April due to the COVID-related shutdowns in Shanghai ... overall supply constraints began to ease slightly at the back half of the fourth quarter and continuing into the start of Q1," Chief Executive Chuck Robbins said on a post-earnings call.

  • Chipmakers Are Flashing More Warnings on the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Mounting concern over semiconductor demand is sending shudders through North Asia’s high-tech exporters, which historically serve as a bellwether for the international economy.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Sav

  • Synopsys Quarterly Earnings, Revenue Beat Wall Street Estimates

    Synopsys stock jumped after reporting quarterly earnings late Wednesday that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines.

  • Nvidia’s Problems Aren’t Over. Expect Another Sales Warning Soon.

    Chip maker Nvidia may may make a second cut in its outlook next week with the fiscal-second-quarter report, according to BofA. Analyst Vivek Arya thinks Wall Street's consensus estimates are too high.

  • Target Cancels More Than $1.5 Billion Worth of Orders in Q2 As It Grapples With Excess Inventory

    While these inventory-reducing measures resulted in a profit miss for the second quarter, Target CEO Brian Cornell said they have put the company "in a much better position" heading into the fall season.

  • Company News for Aug 17, 2022

    Companies In The News Are: FN, FLNC, SE, WWE.

  • Callon (CPE) Stock Dips 7% Since Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Higher lease operating expenses hurt Callon's (CPE) earnings in Q2.

  • Bluebird's $2.8 million gene therapy becomes most expensive drug after U.S. approval

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved bluebird bio's gene therapy for patients with a rare disorder requiring regular blood transfusions, and the drugmaker priced it at a record $2.8 million. The approval sent the company's shares 8% higher and is for the treatment of beta-thalassemia, which causes an oxygen shortage in the body and often leads to liver and heart issues. The sickest patients, estimated to be up to 1,500 in the United States, need blood transfusions every two to five weeks.

  • Is Ukraine striking deeper behind Russia's lines?

    STORY: EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: AN EARLIER VERSION OF THIS VIDEO REFERRED TO CRIMEA AS&nbsp;RUSSIAN&nbsp;TERRITORY. IT IS RUSSIAN-ANNEXED TERRITORY.Footage of an electrical substation burning in Crimea may suggest that Ukraine's military has new abilities to strike deeper into Russian-annexed territory - a development that could potentially change the dynamic of the war. Explosions hit a Russian ammunition depot near the site, which also prompted the evacuation of 2,000 civilians in a 5 kilometer radius, and disrupted rail lines. Also on Tuesday: A Russian newspaper reported seeing smoke rising from a Russian airbase in Crimea. There's no immediate claim of responsibility, although two members of the Ukrainian president's office hinted at the country's involvement on Twitter in what they called "demilitarization," a mocking reference to a word Russia uses to justify its invasion. The war is approaching the end of its sixth month, but until last week the area appeared beyond the Ukrainian military's reach. That was when explosions hit another Russian air base, destroying several planes. Russia has blamed Tuesday's explosion on sabotage, a rare admission that forces loyal to the Ukrainian government have hit its supply lines. Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014, is used by Russia to reinforce its troops fighting in other areas of the war. Russian authorities reported few wounded and no deaths in Tuesday's incident.

  • Deere (DE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Deere's (DE) Q3 performance will likely reflect increased farm equipment demand on higher crop prices and benefits from a margin-improvement plan.