Cisco Plunges After China Lockdowns, Ukraine Wreck Forecast

(Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. tumbled as much as 19% in late trading after warning of a sales decline in the current quarter and slashing its annual forecast, blaming disruptions stemming from Chinese lockdowns and the Ukraine war.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sales will dip 1% to 5.5% in the period ending in July, the company said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts had predicted growth of nearly 6%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Cisco’s earnings forecast also was short of Wall Street predictions.

Makers of tech equipment have already been struggling with chip shortages, and supply snags triggered by China’s Covid-19 lockdowns and the Ukraine conflict have only added to their woes. Cisco, the biggest maker of computer-networking equipment, has struggled to fill all the orders it’s been given.

“While Covid lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine impacted our revenue in the quarter, the fundamental drivers across our business are strong and we remain confident in the long term,” Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins said in the statement.

Like many tech companies, Cisco began cutting ties with Russia after that country invaded Ukraine earlier this year. The company said Wednesday that stopping doing business in Russia and its ally Belarus cost it about $200 million in revenue during the fiscal third quarter. Historically the region, including Russia, Belarus and the Ukraine, has accounted for about 1% of total sales.

Cisco shares tumbled as low as $39 in late trading. The stock had fallen 24% to $48.36 this year through the close Wednesday.

On a conference call with Cisco executives, analysts questioned whether the weak guidance indicates that customers are concerned about their own future growth and cutting spending budgets.

Story continues

Robbins insisted that the company’s problem is purely supply-related and that demand remains robust. That said, Cisco doesn’t expect shortages to be resolved in the current quarter.

The inability to get power supplies out of China cost it $300 million in revenue in the third quarter. And even when China ends lockdowns, dealing with logistics will mean that the problem isn’t solved, the company said.

“Even though these top-line numbers don’t look good, there’s a very simple explanation,” Robbins said on the call. “Customers are not signaling any real shift at this point. There’s no reflection of demand issues in our guidance.”

Even so, the report was a stark contrast from three months ago, when Cisco said that orders rose more than 30% for a third consecutive quarter. Since then, investors have become more concerned that inflation and fears of slowing economic growth will make customers more cautious.

Under Robbins, Cisco has been trying to spur growth with updated hardware, as well as new services and software. The hope is to make the longtime king of networking gear less dependent on one-time equipment sales.

The latest outlook marks a setback in that push. Excluding certain items, earnings will be 76 cents to 84 cents a share in the period, Cisco said. That compares with an average estimate of 92 cents.

For the year, revenue will grow 2% to 3%, the company said, compared with a previous prediction of as much as 6.5%.

Revenue in the three months ended in April, was $12.8 billion, little changed from a year ago. Earnings per share, minus certain items, was 87 cents. Analysts had projected a profit of 86 cents on sales of $13.3 billion on average.

(Updates with executive commentary from conference call starting in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.