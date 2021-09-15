Cisco Sales Outlook Outshines Estimates, But Profit Disappoints

Ian King
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc., the biggest maker of computer networking equipment, gave an upbeat forecast for sales growth in the coming years, but disappointed analysts with its profit projections.

Revenue will increase 5% to 7% over the next four fiscal years, the company told analysts and investors during a presentation Wednesday. That outpaced Wall Street projections. Earnings per share, excluding certain items, will rise at about the same rate -- and that’s where the company fell short. Analysts were looking for greater efficiency to help profit increase at a faster rate than sales.

Cisco shares fell 0.5% to $57.56 in New York following the event. They’re still up 29% this year.

Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins said Cisco will continue to invest in business opportunities, but is struggling with the higher cost of components amid global shortages of semiconductors.

“It’s frustrating because we can’t deliver all of the products our customers want,” he said in an interview. Though those constraints will probably abate next year, Cisco will continue to pour money into projects that will boost its long-term revenue growth, he said. That means putting less of an emphasis on earnings per share.

Robbins has been working to transform the Silicon Valley stalwart into a provider of networking services delivered over the internet and a seller of software -- rather than just an equipment supplier.The company has traditionally generated the bulk of its revenue from the expensive switches and routers that form the backbone of computer networks, but that’s changing. Revenue from subscriptions will reach 50% of Cisco’s total by fiscal 2025, the company predicted Wednesday.

Wall Street had expected revenue growth to top out at 6% in fiscal 2022 and then decelerate, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. But they had higher hopes for earnings, with projected growth reaching as high as 9% annually by 2025.

Executives of the San Jose, California-based company said Cisco is getting a boost from the work-from-home shift. Companies are rushing to upgrade their hardware and software to accommodate the change. And they’re adding security and shifting workloads to cloud service providers, a market that Cisco is now increasingly serving with new products.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cisco projects growth of 5% to 7% over next four fiscal years as software sales continue to climb

    The network-equipment maker, which historically has gleaned most of its revenue from hardware such as expensive switches and routers that buttress computer networks, also predicted sales from subscriptions will account for half of Cisco’s revenue by fiscal 2025.

  • Cisco Sees Revenue and Profit Growth of 5% to 7% Through 2025

    Cisco Systems expects annual growth of 5% and 7% both in non-GAAP profits and revenue through the July 2025 fiscal year, driven by continued expansion of its subscription businesses.

  • Cisco forecasts growth from software shift, but chip prices pressure profits

    Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday forecast that within four years, about half its revenue will come from software and other recurring sales, but its chief financial officer told Reuters high chip prices in its hardware business will keep pressuring overall profits. Cisco is the biggest maker of networking gear for data centers and corporate campuses, but it is shifting toward selling recurring subscriptions for software such as its WebEx collaboration service and cybersecurity services. At an event with Wall Street analysts, Cisco said it believes the portion of its revenue coming from subscriptions will rise from 44% notched for its fiscal 2021 ended July 31 to 50% by fiscal 2025.

  • Microsoft's stock peeks into record territory after dividend raised, new $60 billion buyback program announced

    Shares of Microsoft Corp. rallied 1.2% in morning trading Wednesday, and peeked into record territory earlier in the session, after the software behemoth raised its dividend by 11% and announced a new $60 billion stock repurchase program. The company said late Tuesday that it raised its quarterly dividend to 62 cents a share from 56 cents, with the new dividend payable Dec. 9 to shareholders of record on Nov. 18. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yiel

  • Microsoft Hikes Dividend and Unveils $60 Billion Stock Buyback Program

    Microsoft raised its quarterly dividend rate by 11%, to 62 cents from 56 cents. The company also announced a new $60 billion stock repurchase program, with no specific expiration date. Expanding its program for returning capital to shareholders, Microsoft late Tuesday said its board voted to both boost its quarterly dividend and adopt a new share repurchase program.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, shaking off earlier losses as oil gains

    Stocks dipped on Wednesday after dropping a day earlier, as September selling pressure returned to markets. New tepid economic data out of China added to concerns over the pace of global growth.

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • Fannie-Freddie Poised to Get Less Stringent Capital Requirements

    (Bloomberg) -- Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are poised to get less stringent capital requirements, with their regulator planning a revamp of tough rules approved at the end of the Trump administration. In a Wednesday statement, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said it’s proposing amendments to the November rules that would specifically target so-called credit risk transfer securities -- assets that transfer the risk of mortgages defaulting to private investors. Under the overhaul, Fannie and Fre

  • 25 Largest ETFs by Assets Under Management

    In this article, we discuss the 25 largest ETFs by assets under management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these ETFs, go directly to the 5 Largest ETFs by Assets Under Management. Investors have been pouring money into exchange-traded funds as the stock market in the United States bounces back from the […]

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • FedEx (FDX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    FedEx (FDX) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Arizona files first lawsuit challenging Biden's employer vaccine mandate

    Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the constitutionality of President Joe Biden's administration’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • A glossary of the Federal Reserve's toolbox for the COVID-19 crisis

    A breakdown of the Fed's arsenal of tools launched to provide liquidity to the economy in the wake of the coronavirus.

  • Dow Jones Rises As Nasdaq Rallies; Tesla Gains Despite Losing This Race; BioNTech Gets Vaccine Boost

    The Dow Jones moved higher. Tesla stock gained despite being beaten to a new market. BioNTech stock got a Covid vaccine boost.

  • Microsoft announces $60B stock buyback plan

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley talks Microsoft's new stock buyback plan and dividend hike.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Google Doodle Honors Dr. Ildaura Murillo-Rohde, Who Founded the National Association of Hispanic Nurses

    “I hope it sparks curiosity of who this woman was so more people learn about her achievements,” Google Doodle guest artist Loris Lora said of the illustration

  • China Tells Banks Evergrande Won’t Pay Interest Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities have told major lenders to China Evergrande Group not to expect interest payments due next week on bank loans, according to people familiar with the matter, taking the cash-strapped developer a step closer to one of the nation’s biggest debt restructurings. The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development told banks in a meeting this week that Evergrande won’t be able to pay its debt obligations due on Sept. 20, said the people, asking not to be identified d

  • Dow Jones, Nasdaq Rise; Energy Stocks In Buy Zones As Oil Moves Higher

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose in today's stock market while the S&P 500 led the upside. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq also traded higher.