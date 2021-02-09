Cisco Shares Fall After CEO Says Pandemic Drag Is Lingering
(Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. shares fell after the company reported a big decline in enterprise sales and Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins warned Covid-19 is still crimping growth.
Sales in the fiscal second quarter totaled $12 billion, in line with a year earlier. Product revenue was $8.57 billion, down from the same period a year ago. Service sales were $3.39 billion, up about 2%, the company said in a statement Tuesday.
Revenue from Cisco’s Enterprise segment, which serves large companies, fell 9% year-over-year in the period. During a conference call with analysts, Robbins said the pandemic is “not fully behind us.” Cisco shares slipped more than 5% in extended trading.
A large portion of Cisco’s revenue comes from selling expensive network hardware to government agencies, corporations and telecom providers. Robbins has tried to shift that more toward software and subscriptions, although the pandemic has disrupted the effort.
On Tuesday, the CEO disclosed $3.6 billion in quarterly software revenue, the first time Cisco has reported that separately.
