A Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) insider lowered their holding by 12% earlier this year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Looking at Cisco Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSCO ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Cisco Systems

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cisco Systems

Notably, that recent sale by Maria Martinez is the biggest insider sale of Cisco Systems shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$48.73. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Cisco Systems Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Cisco Systems shares. Specifically, Executive VP & COO Maria Martinez ditched US$998k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Cisco Systems

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Cisco Systems insiders own 0.03% of the company, worth about US$53m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cisco Systems Insiders?

An insider sold Cisco Systems shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Cisco Systems and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

But note: Cisco Systems may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Can You Actually Retire a Millionaire With ETFs Alone?

    Do you think investing your way to millions requires expert stock-picking skills? An ETF gives you an automatically diversified basket of investments that you buy and sell exactly as you would trade an individual stock. Because a single ETF spreads your money across many different investments, you don't face the risks that come with picking individual stocks.

  • Norwegian Cruise 2023 profit forecast falls short; shares slide

    Norwegian Cruise and rival cruise operators such as Carnival Corp are struggling with rising interest rates, a stronger dollar and soaring food as well as fuel prices due to the conflict in Ukraine. The cruise operator forecast an adjusted profit of 70 cents per share for 2023, compared with estimates of $1.06, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. However, affluent passengers unaffected by high inflation have boosted booking volumes and occupancy rates, helping the company beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates.

  • Here's My Top Stock to Buy Right Now

    This proven wealth-building framework is pointing me in the direction of one exceptional company today: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Microsoft dominates the productivity software market with its popular Word, Excel, and PowerPoint offerings. Dynamics, Teams, Xbox, and LinkedIn give it additional beachheads in the corporate resource planning, collaboration, gaming, and social media industries.

  • AMD Retakes the Gaming Crown From Intel

    The battle between Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) for the hearts and minds of PC gamers took a turn last year in favor of Intel. Intel's Raptor Lake chips generally beat AMD's latest Ryzen 7000 chips across all types of workloads, and aggressive pricing gave Intel a significant edge in terms of performance-per-dollar. Featuring an extra slab of ultra-fast cache memory, the 3D V-Cache enabled processor is the new king of gaming.

  • Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are likely to move capacity out of the country far faster than many observers anticipate to pre-empt fallout from escalating Beijing-Washington tensions, according to one of the US company’s most important partners.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mas

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • The Single Most Terrifying Number in Berkshire Hathaway's Latest Results

    The one exception to that rule is Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), which has consistently released its quarterly and full-year operating results on a Saturday for a long time. This past Saturday, Feb. 25, Berkshire Hathaway announced its much-anticipated fourth-quarter and full-year operating results. While most people were focused on Warren Buffett's annual letter to shareholders, which contained nuggets of investing wisdom the Oracle of Omaha has mined over the past 80 years, they may have missed a truly worrisome number buried in Berkshire Hathaway's more than 140-page annual report.

  • Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock surged 14% on Feb. 23 after its latest earnings report. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 29, the chipmaker's revenue dropped 21% year over year to $6.05 billion but cleared analysts' expectations by $30 million. For the full year, Nvidia's revenue stayed nearly flat at $26.97 billion as its adjusted EPS declined 25%.

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • Two Beaten-Down Energy Stocks See Big Insider Buys

    ConocoPhillips and Devon are in the red so far this year after boffo runs in 2022. Company insiders just bought up large blocks of shares.

  • The Only Aldi Quarter Hack You'll Ever Need

    Aldi’s coin-hungry shopping carts are iconic. Frequent shoppers often have a designated “Aldi quarter” in their car or in a special pocket, because the store requires a quarter to release each cart from the corral. (You get the quarter back when you return the cart.)

  • Top Lithium Stock Albemarle Looks Like a Steal After Another Selloff

    With electric vehicles (EVs) gobbling up shares of new cars sold, the critical resource lithium has been on many investors' minds -- for good reason. With demand through the roof, the high price for this key ingredient in manufacturing batteries has been a sore spot for automakers. Tesla itself has been hinting that it might buy a lithium miner, and reports indicate it could make an offer for tiny Sigma Lithium (which is in preproduction and doesn't generate sales yet) as it looks for ways to keep costs down.

  • 2 Forever Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long-Term Growth

    Whereas other investments might keep you up at night, forever stocks are stable enough and dish out enough cash to your account from their dividends that they might even help you to sleep soundly. If a financial terms dictionary provided examples along with its definitions, "forever stock" would list Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) as the first example. The healthcare juggernaut sells everything from coronavirus vaccines to prescription drugs to operating room tools to shampoo and Tylenol, and it's done so profitably each year for decades on end, without fail.

  • Chip Stocks Are Headed Lower and the Worst Is Yet to Come, Says Citi

    Intel and AMD both provided weak outlooks, and Citi analyst Christopher Danely wrote that the chip industry will miss 2023 earnings estimates by at least 10%.

  • How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AMC Entertainment (AMC) This Earnings Season?

    AMC Entertainment (AMC) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • The Fed's going to have to come down hard on consumer demand to tame inflation

    Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down why the central bank has to maintain restrictive monetary policy, and the implications for stocks and spending.

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 30% You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The world's largest cloud platforms are about to distribute Nvidia's artificial intelligence services.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Type of Life Insurance Is 'a Way to Screw People' -- and He's Right

    If you've been shopping for life insurance, you've probably come across whole life policies. Also known as permanent life insurance, this type of policy lasts your entire life and pays your beneficiary when you die. In addition to serving as life insurance, whole life also accumulates cash value.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: 3 Top-Rated Stocks That Tick All the Right Boxes

    This year started off gangbusters, with strong across-the-board gains for stocks in January – and it’s been followed in February by moderate losses, as stocks first leveled off and now are trending down. The market shifts have investors worried that last year’s volatility is still with us, making for an unpredictable market environment. And it has those same investors looking for a way to cut through the data ‘noise’ and find the right stocks for an unsettled time. TipRanks’ Smart Score is just