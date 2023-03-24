What Is Cisco Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Price Doing?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The company's stock had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of US$46.46 to US$50.99. However, is this the true valuation level of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cisco Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Cisco Systems Worth?

Great news for investors – Cisco Systems is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $73.00, but it is currently trading at US$49.73 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Cisco Systems’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Cisco Systems look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Cisco Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 27%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CSCO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CSCO for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CSCO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Cisco Systems as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Cisco Systems you should be aware of.

