Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Cisco Systems Carry?

As you can see below, Cisco Systems had US$23.7b of debt at April 2019, down from US$28.1b a year prior. However, it does have US$34.6b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$10.9b.

How Strong Is Cisco Systems's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Cisco Systems had liabilities of US$27.9b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$32.6b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$34.6b as well as receivables valued at US$9.08b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$16.8b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Cisco Systems has a titanic market capitalization of US$225.7b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Cisco Systems boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

And we also note warmly that Cisco Systems grew its EBIT by 10% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cisco Systems's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Cisco Systems may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Cisco Systems actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Cisco Systems's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$11b. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$15b, being 103% of its EBIT. So we don't think Cisco Systems's use of debt is risky.