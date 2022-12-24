Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cisco Systems:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$14b ÷ (US$93b - US$25b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

So, Cisco Systems has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Communications industry average of 8.7%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Cisco Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cisco Systems here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Cisco Systems. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 68%. The company is now earning US$0.2 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 33% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Cisco Systems has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 44% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

