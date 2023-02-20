Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll see some that fall short of the average. That's what has happened with the Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) share price. It's up 15% over three years, but that is below the market return. Unfortunately, the share price has fallen 11% over twelve months.

Since it's been a strong week for Cisco Systems shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for Cisco Systems

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Cisco Systems achieved compound earnings per share growth of 2.1% per year. In comparison, the 5% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Cisco Systems' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Cisco Systems' TSR for the last 3 years was 27%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Cisco Systems shareholders are down 8.3% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 6.7%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Is Cisco Systems cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Of course Cisco Systems may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Why Did Warren Buffett Sell Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing? Charlie Munger Just Offered a Clue

    It was somewhat surprising when Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) purchased its first semiconductor stock, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), last summer. TSMC seemed like a solid bet for Berkshire. As the largest outsourced foundry in the world, TSMC makes high profit margins and seems set to benefit from the growth of semiconductors over the long term.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks for Retirees to Buy Right Now

    The challenge for retirees, though, is finding the right dividend stocks. The search can be daunting, especially considering that more than 4,300 stocks traded on U.S. exchanges offer dividends. Here are three great dividend stocks for retirees to buy right now.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    An agriscience company, an instrumentation technology company, and an aerospace and defense giant all qualify as outstanding stocks.

  • This Stock Is a Lot Cheaper Than ExxonMobil Right Now

    ExxonMobil is built to make a lot of money. But this underappreciated refiner is ultra-cheap and built to weather the entire oil market cycle.

  • 4 Stocks That Have Paid Dividends for 100 Years or More

    If history is any guide, the best thing you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks. Numerous studies underscore the idea that when it comes to building generational wealth, dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by a wide margin. The asset managers at Hartford Funds similarly found that dividends contributed 40% to the total return of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Growth Stock Down by 42% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Economic headwinds have been problematic for many ad-based businesses recently. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has suffered as a result, with revenue growth slowing, and while its share price has rebounded somewhat in 2023, it's still down by 42% from its peak. Here's why now is a perfect time to buy this growth stock.

  • Is GE HealthCare a No-Brainer AI Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) have soared more than 20% year to date. GE HealthCare calls itself "a leading global precision care innovator" -- a vague description that encompasses a lot. Is GE HealthCare a no-brainer AI stock to buy right now?

  • Earnings Update: Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ), who've watched their investment drop 16% to US$53.33 in...

  • Crypto Hedge Fund Galois Capital Shuts Down After Losing $40M to FTX

    Galois co-founder said the fund has halted all trading as it is no longer viable post-FTX.

  • Daniel Schulman Is The President of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) And They Just Picked Up 7.1% More Shares

    PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYPL ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President...

  • 3 Exceptional Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    These stocks stand out as exceptional buys considering their growth opportunities and dividend histories.

  • Treasury Bills Offer Stock-Like 5% to Take Fed, Debt-Limit Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- For the first time in nearly two decades, investors can earn more than 5% on some of the safest debt securities in the world. That’s competitive with riskier assets like the S&P 500 Index.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramThere’s just a small catch: US Treasu

  • 15 Most Profitable Small-Cap Stocks Now

    In this article, we will look at the 15 most profitable small-cap stocks now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Profitable Small-Cap Stocks Now. Small-cap stocks can offer investors the potential for higher returns than investing in larger companies. While small-cap stocks may be more […]

  • ChatGPT Mania: 3 Stocks With the Most to Lose

    Artificial intelligence has been a mainstream idea for years, going back to the days of the Terminator movies, where humanity and machines waged war. While ChatGPT and related technology could help some companies, it could hurt others. Disruption is always lurking, and companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) should watch over their shoulders.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Microsoft Stock vs. Nvidia Stock vs. Meta Stock

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) could all make excellent investments for the long term. However, this video will answer which of these three tech stocks is the best to buy right now.

  • Norfolk Southern, which spent $4 billion on stock buybacks last year, creates $1 million fund for Ohio train-derailment victims

    The railroad company has expanded its reimbursement program to include the entire ZIP code around East Palestine, Ohio.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    With this in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify dirt-cheap pharmaceutical stocks that they think investors should buy sooner rather than later. Here's why they chose Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS). Prosper Junior Bakiny (Bristol Myers Squibb): Sometimes, a  pharmaceutical company like Bristol Myers Squibb can be viewed by investors as "boring."

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett Owns a Brand-New FAANG Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway has owned shares of Apple and Amazon for years. Thanks to Buffett's secret portfolio, a new FAANG stock has joined the list.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence has taken the market by storm this year. The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT has opened investors' eyes to the potential for the new technology, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said that a new race has begun with generative AI tech. AI stocks have become so buzzworthy that C3.ai, a software-as-a-service company focused on artificial intelligence, nearly doubled in January, and shares of Buzzfeed more than doubled in a single day after the company said it would use AI tools for some of its content.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: There’s an Opportunity Brewing in These 2 Stocks

    January saw the markets start off the new year with strong gains, while February has seen them level off. In the last two weeks, the main indexes have seen range-bound trading; investor sentiment remains upbeat for now, but there is some doubt about where stocks are headed longer-term. It is an environment that makes it hard to find the potential winners. What’s needed is a tool to cut through the uncertainty. The Smart Score tool, at TipRanks, is designed to do just that. At base, the tools col