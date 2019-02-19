Cisco vs. Microsoft: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) both provide essential services for companies around the world. Cisco serves as the backbone of the internet, and it's difficult to imagine the world without Microsoft's Office and Windows software, even those who use a Mac.

Both Cisco and Microsoft have outperformed the S&P 500's return of about 50% over the last five years. Cisco stock is up 120%, while shares of Microsoft have gained 183% over that time. We'll compare both companies' financial fortitude, valuation, dividends, and competitive moats to determine which is the better buy for investors today.

Financial fortitude

The first crucial test is financial fortitude, which tells us how well each company can stand up to adversity during those inevitable periods of soft demand. This test is also essential for evaluating which company has the resources to take advantage of growth opportunities, such as making strategic acquisitions or investing in breakthrough products, as well as funding a shareholder-friendly capital return policy through dividend payments and share repurchases.

With that in mind, here's how Cisco and Microsoft compare on key financial metrics:

Metric Cisco Microsoft Cash $40.4 billion $127.7 billion Debt $25.6 billion $73.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $50.8 billion $118.5 billion Free cash flow (TTM) $13.1 billion $31.9 billion Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue 25.8% 26.9%

Microsoft has more cash on its balance sheet, but it also generates more than twice the amount of annual revenue as Cisco. However, note that both companies generate about the same amount of free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. It's evident that Cisco and Microsoft are very profitable companies that can produce tremendous amounts of cash out of operations.

The important thing is that while both companies carry debt on their balance sheets, they both have more than enough cash to offset it. Adjusting for each company's relative size, both companies appear to be equally sound on the basis of financial fortitude.

Winner: Tie.

Valuation and dividends

A comparison between two stocks is never complete without checking each stock's valuation. Here's how these two companies stack up on a range of popular valuation metrics:

Metric Cisco Microsoft Trailing P/E 181.3 24.78 Forward P/E 14.35 21.36 PEG ratio 1.74 1.68 Price-to-free cash flow 17.6 26 Dividend yield 2.68% 1.61% Dividend payout as a percentage of free cash flow 44.78% 41.44%

The trailing P/E (price-to-earnings) ratio for Cisco is not useful here because of extra one-time expense items the company incurred as a result of tax reform last year. The forward P/E based on next year's earnings estimates is a better measure of value.

Looking at the forward P/E and price-to-free cash flow ratio, Cisco is clearly the better value. Even when we adjust for expected earnings growth, Cisco has a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74, which is not that much higher than Microsoft's 1.68.

The comparison is weighted more in Cisco's favor when we look at dividends. Cisco currently has a much higher yield than Microsoft. Plus, both Cisco and Microsoft pay out roughly the same percentage of free cash flow as dividends, which makes Cisco's higher yield look even better since the company generates plenty of cash to sustain its payout.

Winner: Cisco.

Competitive moat

Cisco makes the internet work. It's the leader in providing services and networking equipment to companies of all sizes, governments, and service providers. With the rapid growth of the Internet of Things and cloud-computing, Cisco's networking technology is in higher demand than ever. More devices are coming online than ever before, and this is fueling growth on the top line. Revenue grew 7% year over year in the fiscal second quarter.