Cision Launches Global Print Monitoring In Its Next Generation Communications Cloud Platform

The new feature includes print media from over 100 countries

CHICAGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cision announced it has expanded its current product offering, making available global print content from more than 100 countries to the 7 million+ sources it currently monitors in the Next Generation Communications Cloud. Cision customers are now able to get print clips from regions across the world including Europe, Africa, Latin and Central America, Caribbean, Asia, and Middle East. Learn more about global print content and Cision media monitoring here.

"Cision is thrilled to announce global print monitoring to give PR and communications professionals expanded native print options to complete their views of their media coverage and its impact," said Brendon O'Donovan, Cision's Global Head of Product Marketing.

"We are committed to providing communicators with a single solution to effectively monitor, measure, and interpret earned media across all channels, and this new capability will help ensure that our clients capture global mentions of their brand, inclusive of print and off-line sources."

Cision partnered with print suppliers to provide clients with this new comprehensive library of global content, which includes newspapers, magazines, trade publications and more. Global print content is now competently integrated into the media management, reporting, and measurement capabilities that are included in the Next Generation Communications Cloud, providing communicators with one place for fast and thorough media analysis.

Learn more about Cision global print monitoring here.

About Cision

Cision is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

