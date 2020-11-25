Cision's New Analytics Dashboards and Interactive Reports Make It Faster and Easier to Demonstrate the Real Business Impact of Earned Media

The Latest Innovation in Cision's Next Generation Communications Cloud

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One in four communicators say their biggest challenge is effectively measuring the business impact of their PR programs.1 Not anymore. With the launch of its powerful new Analytics Dashboards and Interactive Reports, Cision is providing communicators with an intuitive, adaptable, and clear way to showcase their data and tie earned media back to business outcomes.

The new Analytics Dashboards and Interactive Reports include fully-customizable widgets that make it easy to create compelling visuals of earned media value.
Cision's Next Generation Communications Cloud enables communicators to quickly target and engage media as well as measure and share impact.

The Analytics Dashboards and Interactive Reports solution is the latest addition to Cision's Next Generation Communications Cloud, where communicators can quickly target and engage media as well as measure and share impact. Cision's over 7 million global sources can be transformed into actionable, executive-ready business intelligence. Share of voice, social engagement, search engine optimization impact, brand sentiment, and referrals from earned media to company websites are among key metrics that can be tracked.

The new solution also incorporates Cision Impact data with validated audience reach and resonance metrics in one dashboard. Customers can opt to take metrics to the next level, capturing not only who saw their news coverage but what those viewers did next to connect actions to revenue.

"In a year of unprecedented events and economic challenges, the pressure to prove the ROI of earned media efforts is intensifying," said Abel Clark, CEO of Cision. "Working closely with our customers, Cision is solving one of the biggest problems PR professionals face with a faster and simpler way to gather business impact data and demonstrate the value they deliver to their organizations."

Analytics Dashboards and Interactive Reports include:

  • Visually-engaging analytics: Fully-customizable widgets make it easy to create compelling visuals of earned media value and uncover new insights with competitive coverage data.

  • Reporting priorities at one's fingertips: Communicators can quickly build sleek, interactive reports right from the dashboards and share them with their business executives and teams.

  • Mobile and tablet-friendly layouts: Communicators can access earned media intelligence anytime and anywhere.

To learn more about Analytics Dashboards and Interactive Reports, register here for Cision's webinar on December 1st. The solution is now available in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

1 Source: Cision and PRWeek's 2020 Comms Report

About Cision
Cision is a leading global provider of earned media software and wire distribution services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's solutions allow users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

