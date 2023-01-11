CISO Global Inks Deal to Acquire South American Cybersecurity Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA - (NewMediaWire) - January 11, 2023 - (InvestorBrandNetwork via NewMediaWire) - IBN, a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company, is utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider formally known as Cerberus Sentinel, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire RAN Security, a cybersecurity company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and with offices in Chile, Peru, Bolivia, and Paraguay. According to the agreement, RAN Security will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerberus Sentinel. CISO Global anticipates the transaction will be finalized later this year following customary closing conditions and applicable regulatory approvals. RAN Security offers secured managed services to organizations across South America and is part of a growing network of companies acquired by CISO Global in Latin America, including Arkavia, CUATROi and NLT. "RAN Security expands our growth strategy in Latin America and adds to our SOC/managed detection and response services," said CISO Global CEO and founder David Jemmett in the press release. "Cybersecurity requires global capabilities to properly address the security demands of businesses and organizations. RAN Security is an excellent cultural fit with the Cerberus Sentinel family of companies." To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/yEMvQ About CISO Global Inc. CISO Global is an industry leader in managed cybersecurity and a compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit www.CISO.inc. NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CISO are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/CISO About IBN IBN has introduced 50+ distinct investor-focused brands over the last 15+ years and has leveraged these unique brands to amass a collective audience of millions of social media followers. In conjunction with 5,000+ syndication partnerships, IBN's broad-based investor-facing brands help fulfill the diverse demands and needs of our rapidly growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, harnessing the energy and experience of our team of specialized experts to exceed the expectations of each of our client-partners. Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer Corporate Communications IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

