CIT Employees Receive Shout Out From The Who for Their Work With Teen Cancer America

Rock on! Our employees were honored to receive a video thank-you from Roger Daltrey, co-founder and lead singer of the iconic rock band The Who, acknowledging our ongoing support of Teen Cancer America (TCA). Learn more about our commitment to TCA here.

About CIT

CIT is a division of First Citizens Bank, the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $100 billion in assets. The company's commercial banking segment brings a wide array of best-in-class lending, leasing and banking services to middle-market companies and small businesses from coast to coast. First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 600 branches in 22 states, many in high-growth markets. Industry specialists bring a depth of expertise that helps businesses and individuals meet their specific goals at every stage of their financial journey. Discover more at cit.com/firstcitizens.

