Citadel’s Griffin, Robinhood CEO to Testify at GameStop Hearings

(Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin, Citadel’s billionaire founder, and Robinhood Markets Inc. Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev will testify next week at a House hearing on wild swings in GameStop Corp. shares and other stocks.

Melvin Capital Management chief Gabriel Plotkin, Reddit co-founder Steve Huffman, and Keith Gill, a Reddit user credited with inspiring GameStop’s rally who’s known by his YouTube name “Roaring Kitty,” will also appear before the House Financial Services Committee, the panel said Friday.

Additional witnesses also may be named to testify at the virtual hearing set for noon on Thursday, according to a statement from Representative Maxine Waters, the California Democrat who leads the committee.

Tenev will likely face questions about the role his firm’s popular trading app played in the tumult as lawmakers hear for the first time from executives whose companies were at the center of the volatility that shook markets.

Read more: GameStop Revives Fights on Stock Tax, Buying Orders

Citadel and Melvin are also key players in the drama, which has sparked investigations into potential market manipulation and calls for greater scrutiny of mobile trading apps, short-selling rules, broker solvency and social media.

Griffin controls one of the largest hedge funds as well as Citadel Securities, the market maker that handles much of Robinhood’s trading. The investment firm -- a separate entity from the market maker -- with Griffin and others invested $2 billion in Melvin, which suffered steep losses from its GameStop positions.

Lawmakers may ask about potential reforms to protect retail investors who fueled the rise. Some endured losses, prompting concern they took risks they didn’t understand or couldn’t afford.

In the Senate, Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, has also indicated that he plans to hold a hearing on the matter.

